igroup CAMS: Azure partner for cloud management

Azure partners are important for organizations that want to take full advantage of their Azure cloud platform. igroup has a long history of providing expert Azure consulting and support. All of this experience has been poured into our cloud management software CAMS.
The Azure cloud platform is constantly evolving, and to take full advantage of it, you need a partner who knows Azure inside out. The igroup team has worked on hundreds of AWS & Azure environments and has over 50 years of collective experience with Azure. Our cloud management software CAMS is based on this experience, and it's ideal for Azure cloud management.
igroup is a Microsoft Azure partner with a lot of cloud certifications and experience. Also, CAMS is available on the Microsoft Azure marketplace, passing all the benchmarks and testing that goes with marketplace approval from Microsoft. What makes igroup unique is the offering of cloud management software blended with services from a certified Azure partner.
