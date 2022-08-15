Azure Architecture: The Role of CAMS in Azure Architectural Review
CAMS includes cost analysis and advisory for Azure architecture review. Most application problems stem from architecture / deployment choices.
The impact we see from fixing Azure architecture issues is staggering. For some SaaS businesses we work with, it has been the difference between being profitable as they grow or not.”RUNCORN, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact of poor Azure architecture?
A poor Azure architecture restricts performance and flexibility and can lead to considerable overspending. Azure has a wide range of services and applications that can be deployed, and often when these services are provisioned with default or one-click deployment this is not optimal for your workload or custom application.
For an ISV or SaaS business, this can have a huge impact on cloud adoption and expansion. Many solve the problem by increasing the resources available in Azure to boost performance leading to a far larger than expected Azure spend.
CAMS Essentials & Professional include architecture review services
To combat this CAMS collects cost and performance data about your Azure architecture. The cost and monitoring modules then give you feedback in the CAMS dashboard and you can also book an architecture review as part of the advisory services in the Essentials & professional packages.
Architecture reviews give you peace of mind and optimise Azure performance and Azure cost. The Azure architecture review services in CAMS help to identify issues with your Azure deployment and recommend solutions. This can help you to save money by ensuring that your Azure resources are being used effectively.
Most Azure architecture issues can be quickly fixed without the need to reinstall or change your approach. CAMS allows you to access unified cloud monitoring along with a core team of experts providing support and advisory services.
Garry Forsyth, CAMS Product Director - "The impact we see from fixing Azure architecture issues is staggering. For some SaaS businesses we work with, it has been the difference between being profitable as they grow or not."
To find out more about our architecture services offered as part of CAMS Essentials and Professional please read more via the link.
