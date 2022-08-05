This Online Craft Store Is at the Forefront of Innovation in the Paper Crafting Industry
The Crafter’s Essential Scoring Board is the latest in Altenew’s line of beautiful, innovative, and convenient crafting tools.
A scoring board is an absolute must-have, and we believe in providing our crafters with the best-designed essential tools.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syracuse-based online craft store Altenew has been leading the innovation in the paper crafting industry for the past 8 years. From its very first floral layering stamps to its brand new scoring board, the company continues to be at the forefront of creativity, inspiration, and innovation.
— Altenew President Tasnim Ahmed
Altenew believes in producing high-quality and unique paper crafting products that inspire its customers’ creativity and are aesthetically pleasing at the same time. The Crafter’s Essential Scoring Board is the latest in the crafting company’s line of basic crafting supplies and tools. A scoring board is a must-have in every paper crafter’s room. That’s why Altenew has fine-tuned and customized this essential but otherwise plain-looking craft tool to cater to its customers. With a sleek design and contemporary look, the new scoring board and the accompanying tool will handle every card-maker or paper crafter’s scoring needs. It will also make for a fabulous display in the craft room.
“A scoring board is an absolute must-have for every card maker, and at Altenew, we believe in providing our crafters with the best-designed essential tools,” Altenew President Tasnim Ahmed shared when asked about the idea behind the scoring board. “We wanted a board that wasn't too large or too small, but just the right size to accommodate scoring standard size cardstock. We also wanted to add features that will make crafting and card making easier.”
The new scoring board has clear printed guidelines, with numbers that are printed directly onto the scoring board at 1/8" increments, along with stars at 4 1/4" x 5 1/2" (for A2 cards), ensuring accurate scoring for its user. A part bone folder and part stylus scoring tool is included, allowing its user to score a crisp and precise line and then fold and smooth it for a sharp result. This must-have tool also features a convenient drawer compartment that can store the scoring tool and other smaller items like sequins, beads, gems, and scraps.
So, what makes this scoring board stand out from the rest? ”Altenew scoring board has prominent marks on the scale line to make it easier for card makers to score their greeting cards,” Tasnim explained. “This tool also has a convenient drawer compartment to store scoring tools.”
Since its inception in 2014, Altenew has been a leading brand in the paper crafting and card-making industry. Known for pioneering floral layering stamp sets, Altenew continues to bring the most creative and out-of-the-box designs when it comes to craft supplies and tools. In the past year and a half, Altenew has added a plethora of innovative products and product categories to its store, including ergonomic blending brushes, simple coloring stencils, coordinating hot foil plates and stencils, and - just recently - the Crafter’s Essential Scoring Board.
Altenew’s much-talked-about ink blending brushes were a product of love and ingenuity by Altenew President Tasnim Ahmed. The Altenew Ink Blending Brushes feature soft, tightly packed, white bristles and an ergonomically designed handle to help crafters seamlessly blend ink without experiencing hand fatigue. Following up on the success of its ink blending tools, the company also released Detailed Blending Brushes and Mini Blending Brushes. These additional brushes completed Altenew’s line of easy-to-use and ergonomically designed ink blending tools that have quickly become a staple in its customers’ craft rooms.
Aside from bringing beautiful and timeless products that spark creativity, Altenew aims to carry all the essential tools that paper crafters need for everyday crafting. With the company being the go-to for layering stamps, it is inevitable that it offers its very own stamping platform. It is no secret that a stamping platform is a total game-changer for every card maker. While acrylic blocks are still handy, a stamping platform like the famous MISTI makes such a world of difference. After two years of designing and perfecting the platform and applying for a patent, Altenew President Tasnim Ahmed finally unveiled The Stampwheel during the NAMTA Creativation 2022 event in April. This remarkable stamping platform will revolutionize the method of stamp layering and bring ease and convenience to the stamping process. Upon its quick sneak peek via Altenew’s social media channels, The Stampwheel (which hasn’t gone into production yet) has already been the talk of the town.
This New York-based company is truly unstoppable when it comes to bringing innovative paper craft supplies to the market. The scoring board, Stampwheel, and detailed blending brushes are just the tip of the iceberg, with more incredible and revolutionary crafting products already in the works. Its growing product line stays true to the Altenew motto - Craft Your Life - with every product sparking creativity and bringing inspiration through effortless crafting.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!
Crafter's Essential Scoring Board