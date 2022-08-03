Connected Car Market Report 2022-2027: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players Analysis and Opportunity
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Connected Car Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
The global connected car market reached a value of US$ 62.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 156.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.30% during 2022-2027. A connected car can communicate bidirectionally with other systems outside the vehicle. It facilitates connectivity on wheels, offering comfort, convenience, performance, safety, security, and robust network technology. The connected cars are equipped with numerous sensors and processors, which provide accurate and real-time information to the driver. Combined with other vehicular technologies, such as automated driving, electric vehicles, and shared mobility, connected cars contribute to a new type of future mobility, which is autonomous, connected, electric, and shared vehicles.
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation by technology, connectivity solutions, service and end market.
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape for Connected Car Market
Strategies of major players and product offerings
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing consumer demand for connectivity solutions. Furthermore, the rising production of vehicles is significantly contributing to the market across the globe. Apart from this, the growing demand for luxury and comfort in cars is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for lightweight suspension systems and the development of advanced suspension systems are propelling the market growth. Additionally, governments of various countries are focusing on mandating various ADAS and safety features, thus providing an impetus to the market growth worldwide.
Key Players Included in Global Connected Car Market Research Report:
AT&T Inc.
Audi AG (Volkswagen AG)
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
Continental AG
Ford Motor Company
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Qualcomm Incorporated
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sierra Wireless
Tesla Inc.
TomTom N.V.
Valeo
Verizon Communications Inc.
Vodafone Group Plc.
COVID-19 Impact Overview:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology:
3G
4G/LTE
5G
Breakup by Connectivity Solutions:
Integrated
Embedded
Tethered
Breakup by Service:
Driver Assistance
Safety
Entertainment
Vehicle Management
Mobility Management
Others
Breakup by End Market:
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)
Aftermarket
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
TOC for the Connected Car Market Research Report:
Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global Connected Car Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape
