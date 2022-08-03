Connected Car Market Report 2022-2027: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players Analysis and Opportunity

Connected Car Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Connected Car Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global connected car market reached a value of US$ 62.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 156.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.30% during 2022-2027. A connected car can communicate bidirectionally with other systems outside the vehicle. It facilitates connectivity on wheels, offering comfort, convenience, performance, safety, security, and robust network technology. The connected cars are equipped with numerous sensors and processors, which provide accurate and real-time information to the driver. Combined with other vehicular technologies, such as automated driving, electric vehicles, and shared mobility, connected cars contribute to a new type of future mobility, which is autonomous, connected, electric, and shared vehicles.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by technology, connectivity solutions, service and end market.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for Connected Car Market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing consumer demand for connectivity solutions. Furthermore, the rising production of vehicles is significantly contributing to the market across the globe. Apart from this, the growing demand for luxury and comfort in cars is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for lightweight suspension systems and the development of advanced suspension systems are propelling the market growth. Additionally, governments of various countries are focusing on mandating various ADAS and safety features, thus providing an impetus to the market growth worldwide.

Key Players Included in Global Connected Car Market Research Report:

AT&T Inc.

Audi AG (Volkswagen AG)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Continental AG

Ford Motor Company

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Qualcomm Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless

Tesla Inc.

TomTom N.V.

Valeo

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

3G

4G/LTE

5G

Breakup by Connectivity Solutions:

Integrated

Embedded

Tethered

Breakup by Service:

Driver Assistance

Safety

Entertainment

Vehicle Management

Mobility Management

Others

Breakup by End Market:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Connected Car Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Connected Car Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

