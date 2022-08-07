Submit Release
News Search

There were 77 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,424 in the last 365 days.

CAMS provides a complete solution for unified cloud management

CAMS provides a complete cloud management solution. This means that you can manage all of your cloud-based services using a single pane of glass.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMS for Unified Cloud Management

igroup's CAMS product delivers a cloud management solution that is comprehensive and unified. This means that it can manage cloud services from different providers, including AWS and Azure, from a single dashboard. This can be extremely helpful for organizations that are using multiple cloud providers, or multiple regions, as it makes it easier to manage and monitor all of your services in one place.

CAMS is also known for its high level of flexibility and customization, which makes it an ideal solution for businesses with unique or complex cloud requirements. Additionally, CAMS is designed for ease of use, making it simpler for organizations to get up and running quickly. For all of these reasons, igroup's CAMS product is an excellent choice for cloud management.

Steve Rastall, MD - "CAMS provides a single pane of glass interface for cloud management across AWS & Azure with multiple cloud infrastructure deployments all in one dashboard"

Includes support & advisory services
CAMS offers a choice between essential & professional packages which include support and advisory hours. This means that you will have access to help and guidance from the CAMS team when you need it. This can be extremely helpful for organizations that are new to cloud management or that have complex cloud requirements.

With igroup's CAMS product, you get cloud management for all your cloud services from different providers in one place. You are also covered for support and consultancy services so you don't need multiple contracts with multiple partners. Your CAMS packages gives you the peace of mind that you are covered for all your cloud management needs.

For more information about CAMS take a look at our website.

or

read the full article about why CAMS should be part of your cloud management strategy via the links.

Steve Rastall
igroup CAMS
2036970302 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CAMS provides a complete solution for unified cloud management

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.