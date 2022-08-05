igroup CAMS update AWS support plans & advisory plans
CAMS has updated AWS support plans and advisory plans. The essentials plan offers support, while the professional plan offers more comprehensive package.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMS includes Azure & AWS support plans as standard
igroup CloudOps Active Management Solution (CAMS) offers comprehensive Azure & AWS support in both the Essentials and Professional packages, so you can be sure you are always covered. This gives you peace of mind knowing that any issue that comes up will be taken care of by our experts.
Essentials includes 80 hrs Azure & AWS support per annum
Professional includes 160 hrs Azure & AWS support per annum
The Azure & AWS support plans offered by CAMS make it an essential part of your cloud management strategy.
“The igroup culture of approachable professionalism has been a great match with my team. Also, their ‘can do’ attitude with a pragmatic approach to problems has enabled us to move our product roadmap forward.”
Dan Frost
Managing Director at Adaptive
CAMS includes Azure & AWS advisory plans as standard
The CAMS Essentials and Professional packages include advisory hours for AWS & Azure, so you don't need additional consultancy. You are covered for things like architecture, deployment, and more. This makes it easy and convenient to get the help you need when you need it.
Essentials 12 hrs advisory per annum
Professional 24 hrs advisory per annum
Don't use expensive consultants on an ad-hoc basis, roll all your needs into one CAMS service.
CAMS offers unified cloud management for supporting AWS & Azure
The CAMS platform gives you a single point of contact and management for AWS & Azure, so you're never left in the dark. This includes access to our expert team, who can help you with any issue that comes up. All this is included in your CAMS subscription, so you can be sure that you're always covered.
