CAMS - Azure Cost management algorithm & recommendations updated
The CAMS Azure cost management algorithm has been updated with more recommendation categories, to provide wider recommendations across different cloud providersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudOps Active Management Solution (CAMS) Azure Cost Management
CAMS Azure Cost Management is a cloud-based solution that helps organizations manage their Azure costs. The solution provides a centralized view of all Azure resources and charges and allows users to manage spending by setting budgets and alerts. Our Azure Cost Management also provides detailed reports on cost and usage, which can be used to identify ways to optimize Azure spending. Overall, CAMS Azure cost management is a valuable tool for organizations that want to better understand and manage their Azure costs.
The CAMS Azure Cost Management algorithm integrates with the latest data for monitoring and cost analysis, so you can rely on our recommendations with confidence. With our API integration, you can easily access all the data you need to make informed decisions about your Azure spending.
CAMS Cost Review and Monitoring is an important part of our CAMS service. We continuously monitor your Azure costs and usage so that we can provide you with accurate recommendations and alerts. Our cost review service helps you to understand your spending patterns and find ways to optimize your Azure costs.
Dan Jones - Product Sales Lead "Our customers find the cost recommendations valuable and for some customers, we have been able to reduce their azure cost by over 30% while still maintaining performance."
CAMS is also plug-and-play with Amazon AWS - meaning our recommendations for optimizing your Azure spend will also be checked against both platforms from within the same interface!
