Probiotic Drinks Market to Surpass USD 23.9 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for probiotic-fortified beverages and rising consumer focus on health are key factors bolstered market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Probiotic Drinks market size is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth can be majorly attributed to rising awareness about health & wellness among consumers worldwide, growing demand for functional foods & beverages, and increasing consumer preference for probiotics due to health benefits. Rising incidence of gastrointestinal and cardiovascular disorders, increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle-induced diseases such as obesity and diabetes, and growing demand for probiotic beverages among athletes and health-oriented consumers are other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the global Probiotic Drinks market. Moreover, rising preference for probiotic-fortified beverages, increasing demand for nutritional fermented drinks such as kombucha and kefir, steady shift towards veganism, and subsequent rise in demand for plant-based Probiotic Drinks are factors further expected to support global market growth going ahead.

Probiotics are good or useful bacteria naturally present in the body and provide various health benefits such as helping to maintain overall health and wellness of consumers by regulating gastrointestinal health and strengthening immune system. Probiotics improve digestive health, prevent infections, and mitigate risks of gastrointestinal disorders such as constipation irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and diarrhea. These good bacteria are naturally present in a wide array of food products, including yogurt, soy sauce, sourdough bread, pickles, sauerkraut, kombucha, kefir, kimchi, and miso. Probiotic Drinks are highly functional beverages that help enhance the volume of good bacteria in the body. These drinks are induced with effective probiotics such as bifidobacterium, lactobacillus, and saccharomyces boulardii (yeast), and also act as a rich source of vital nutrients such as vitamin D, calcium, and protein.

Request Sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3940

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• The dairy-based Probiotic Drinks segment accounted for highest revenue share in the global Probiotic Drinks market in 2020. Surging consumption of fermented dairy-based drinks worldwide and rising consumer awareness about the benefits offered by these beverages are driving revenue growth of this segment.

• The plant-based Probiotic Drinks segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of lactose-intolerance and growing demand for plant-based functional beverages among vegan consumer base are some factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

• The Asia Pacific Probiotic Drinks market is projected to register the highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for functional drinks and shots, rising prevalence of gut health-related disorders, growing awareness about health benefits of probiotics, and surging demand for food products containing probiotics such as soy sauce and yogurt in countries in the region are major factors supporting market growth. Increasing usage of probiotics in feed for various animals is further expected to drive growth of the market in this region.

• Amul, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestle SA, Danone S.A., PepsiCo, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Harmless Harvest, NextFoods, Chobani, LLC, DuPont, Bio-K Plus International Inc., and General Mills are key players in the global Probiotic Drinks

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/3940

For the purpose of this report, the global Probiotic Drinks market is segmented based on the product type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Dairy-based Probiotic Drinks

• Plant-based Probiotic Drinks

By Ingredient Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Bacteria

• Lactobacillus(lactobacillus reuteri, lactobacillus acidophilus, etc.)

• Bifidobacterium (bifidobacterium infantis, bifidobacterium lactis, bifidobacterium longum, etc.)

• Streptococcus Thermophilus

• Others

• Yeast

• Saccharomyces boulardii

• Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Supermarkets/hypermarkets

• Health Stores/pharmacies

• Online retail stores

• Convenience stores

• Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of the Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Request Customization on this report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3940

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.