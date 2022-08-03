Frozen Food Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 60.58 Billion by 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing investment for development of effective packaging solutions

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global frozen food packaging market size is expected to reach USD 60.58 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid global food packaging market revenue growth can be attributed to shifting consumer preference towards ready-made meals and convenience food products. Increasing global population, rise in disposable income, and improving standards of living of consumers in developing countries are factors contributing significantly to rising demand for frozen food, and this is driving rapid demand for frozen food packaging solutions and materials.

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in development of more efficient packaging solutions as packaging plays a significant role in the frozen foods sector. Frozen food packaging solutions help to protect integrity of food products and can also serve to carry printed details of contents and promotional messages and labels. Frozen food packaging solutions help to prevent spoilage and dehydration of food contents and extend shelf life of food products. Packaging solutions for frozen food is moisture resistant, puncture resistant, leak-proof, and durable enough to resist heavy drop weight. The frozen food packaging companies are increasingly utilizing plastic packaging due to excellent barrier properties to protect contents from external factors such as moisture, oxygen, or light.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• In June 2020, American Packaging Corporation launched new cold seal flow wrap package. The company provides flexible packaging solutions for frozen food, dry foods and mixes, dairy products, and confectionery applications. The new high-barrier cold seal flow warp package launched by the company can be utilized for front of store drop-off recycle streams.

• Bags segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global frozen food packaging market over the forecast period owing to its wide usage for packaging of frozen food products, including fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry, and seafood.

• Plastics segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Frozen food packaging manufacturers are increasingly utilizing plastic as it does not interact with food and can easily be integrated with packaging technology.

• Meat, poultry & seafood segment is expected to account for a robust revenue share in the global frozen food packaging market owing to increasing demand for higher protein food products among an increasing number of health-conscious consumers.

• The frozen food packaging market in Europe is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing demand for frozen food products in the region owing to busy lifestyle and high purchasing power of consumers is expected to boost growth of the frozen food packaging market in the region.

• Major players in the market include ProAmpac LLC, Sonoco Products Company, American Packaging Corporation, Amcor plc, Berry Global, Inc., Cascades Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sabert Corporation, and WestRock Company.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global frozen food packaging market based on packaging type, material, product, and region:

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Bags

• Boxes

• Trays

• Tubs and Cups

• Pouches

• Wrappers

• Others

Material Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Paper & Paperboards

• Plastics

• Metals

• Others

Product Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Meat, Poultry & Seafood

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Ready Meals

• Ice-creams

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

