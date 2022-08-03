Adhesive Tapes Market 2022-27: Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, Manufacturers and Report

Adhesive Tapes Market Report

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Adhesive Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global adhesive tapes market report.

The global adhesive tapes market reached a value of US$ 62.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 85.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027. Adhesive tapes refer to a type of backing material coated with a sticky chemical film that spreads to join or bond objects permanently. They can be categorized into water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt-based, etc. The backing material of adhesive tapes is usually made up of plastic, foam, paper, cloth, foil, etc., that mostly has a release liner on one side coated with a viscoelastic and moisture-sensitive substance that sticks when pressure is applied to it. They are a convenient alternative to fasteners and screws and prove to be time-saving and non-messy. Consequently, adhesive tapes find extensive application across numerous sectors, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, electrical and electronics, consumer/DIY, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market Trends:

The increasing product utilization among automotive manufacturers in place of mechanical fasteners, such as screws and bolts, to lower the weight of the vehicles and ensure better fuel efficiency is among the key factors driving the adhesive tapes market. Besides this, the escalating demand from the healthcare sector for assembling medical devices, attaching electrodes on the skin, fixing cover shields during surgeries, wound care, etc., is also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the expanding popularity of skin-friendly tapes in the production of adult and infant diapers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising product usage in retail packaging, owing to the emerging trend of online shopping and the launch of recyclable and eco-friendly tapes made from biodegradable polymers, are expected to stimulate the adhesive tapes market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 3M Company

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Tesa SE

• Lintec Corporation

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

• Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

• Scapa Group PLC

• Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

• Nichiban Co. Ltd.

• Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:

• Polypropylene

• Paper

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Others

Breakup by Resin:

• Acrylic

• Rubber

• Silicone

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Water-Based

• Solvent-Based

• Hot-Melt-Based

Breakup by Application:

• Packaging Tapes

• Masking Tapes

• Specialized Tapes

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

