Fiber Optics Market 2022-27: Global Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Segments, Future Demand, Research Report

Fiber Optics Market Report

The global fiber optics market reached a value of US$ 9.2 Billion in 2021 & expects to reach US$ 23.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.7% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fiber Optics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global fiber optics market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global fiber optics market reached a value of US$ 9.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.7% during 2022-2027. Fiber optics represent the thin cables that are usually used for transmitting data as pulses of light. They are generally manufactured from glass or plastic. Some of the commonly available fiber optics variants in the market include fiber-to-the-building (FTTB), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC), etc. As compared to traditional non-metallic cables, they offer higher bandwidth and faster internet connection. In line with this, these cables are not affected by electromagnetic interference and temperature fluctuations. Consequently, fiber optics find wide-ranging applications in several industries, such as telecommunications, oil and gas, healthcare, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Fiber Optics Market Trends:

The escalating demand for data transmission services and the rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity are primarily driving the fiber optics market. Additionally, the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies across countries for the development of smart cities is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of this technology in medical procedures, including X-ray, surgical endoscopy and microscopy, ophthalmic lasers, light therapy, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing utilization of fiber optics that are integral for effectively transmitting data, voice messages, and images over a vast distance is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of numerous advanced technologies, such as cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT), is anticipated to fuel the fiber optics market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Corning Inc.

• Prysmian Group

• Finisar

• AFL Global

• Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI)

• Ls Cable & System

• Leoni AG

• Furukawa Electric

• General Cable Corporation

• Finolex

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Cable Type:

• Single Mode

• Multi-Mode

Breakup by Optical Fiber Type:

• Glass

• Plastics

Breakup by Application:

• Telecom

• Oil and Gas

• Military and Aerospace

• BFSI

• Medical

• Railway

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

