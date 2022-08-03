Kynix: Mid-year Summary of IC Components Price

IC chip prices continued to fall in multiple categories, but there was still strong demand for some products.

HONG KONG, CHINA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terminal shipments such as cell phones and PC computers plummeted. IC chip prices continued to fall in multiple categories, but there was still strong demand for some products.

Since 2022, the consumer electronics market has been lackluster as news of chip cancellations continue to be spread. However, there are still many companies complaining about very low IC inventories. Today's electronic IC industry is a combination of contradictions and anxieties.

Next, Kynix Electronics will bring you the latest IC price trend report for 2022. Which IC chip prices are starting to fall, and which IC chip prices are still rising?

IC chips with falling prices

Recently, prices have fallen mainly for consumer ICs such as PCs and smartphones.

1 Drive ICs

As early as May, the industry spread the news that there are drive IC manufacturers to significantly reduce the amount of foundry casting, down by up to 20%-30%, the price of drive ICs fell. Data show that in 2022 Q2 global display panel driver chip DDIC price drop of about 2%-8%. The research report predicts that the price of drive ICs will expand to 8-10% in 2022 Q3.

2 Consumer MCU

With the IC chip price cuts continuing to expand, general-purpose consumer MCU has appeared to supply more than demand. The MCU market prices are continuing to go down. For example, the popular STM32F103RCT6 from a high of $ 20 in the quarterback to less than $ 1.

3 Storage ICs

2022 Q1 global DRAM revenue decreased by 4% QoQ, and prices are expected to fall by 10% in Q3. In terms of NAND Flash, the overall industry revenue decreased by 3% QoQ in Q1 2022. 2022 Q3 market supply exceeds demand and prices are expected to fall by 0-5%.

4 5G IC chip

MediaTek and Qualcomm have both reduced orders for 5G chips in the second half of the year. MediaTek’s mid-range and low-end products have been reduced by 30-35% in the fourth quarter. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series orders will be cut by about 10%-15%. After the SM8550 mass shipments at the end of this year, there may be a reduction of 30%-40% of SM8450 and SM8475 price, in order to facilitate the clearance of inventory.

5 Consumer MLCC

At present, the major terminals, original manufacturers, and channel MLCC are in the state of de-stocking, and the price is also at a low level.

MLCC and other passive components market demand are not high, the price drop has continued for nearly a year. Research data show that from 2021 Q1 to 2022 Q1 between the consumer MLCC prices fell by an average of 5-10% throughout the year.

6 GPU

Since 2022, GPU prices have fallen by an average of 57%. In addition to the impact of downstream demand, as Nvidia, AMD and Intel launch new products one after another in the second half of this year, the existing GPU prices may fall further.

7 CIS

CIS chips have also been affected by the decline in demand for cell phones and other terminals this year, and the overall supply and demand situation for CIS is currently in a situation where supply is greater than demand.

The total inventory of the top five CIS suppliers of China's Android brand has exceeded 550 million units. The price of a 5P/50M CIS is expected to be around $5.1 a piece in the third quarter, down 14% year-over-year.

Chips with rising prices

Prices are still rising due to the strong demand for chips in areas such as automotive and cloud computing.

1 Automotive MCU

The demand for new energy vehicles is strong, and MCU is one of the most scarce types of automotive chips.

At present, the supply of automotive MCU is still insufficient. The spot price remains high and is expected to maintain the upward trend in the second half of 2022.

2 IGBT

The overall demand for automotive IGBTs is strong, and prices are also high. The current IGBT delivery cycle is around 50 weeks. The maximum ratio of order to delivery capacity is 2:1.

In addition, IGBT international majors ON Semiconductor, Infineon, etc. have spread the news of too many orders.

In general, IC prices rise and fall with the market supply and demand changes are closely related.

At present, despite the collective decline in demand for chips in the consumer electronics category, the demand for automotive chips is still strong. It will undoubtedly be a new driver for the development of the IC industry.