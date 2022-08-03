Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report 2022-27: Global Industry Size, Share, Value, Top Companies and Forecast

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global crop protection chemicals market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global crop protection chemicals market reached a value of US$ 83.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 111.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.34% during 2022-2027. Crop protection is the practice of managing and minimizing diseases, weeds and pest invasions that damage agricultural crops. Crop production primarily includes chemicals that help maintain high-quality grain and forage. They are classified into herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. Crop insecticides reduce yield losses caused by pests and diseases, herbicides inhibit unwanted weeds' growth, and fungicides prevent fungal action on the crops.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Trends:

The global crop protection market is primarily driven by the continuous rise in the population index and the limited availability of cultivable land. The low food security for the masses is driving the need to increase food production across the world, which in turn, is driving the uptake of crop protection products worldwide. Furthermore, the expanding crop supplier and manufacturing base networks, the awareness regarding safe farming practices, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players are also providing a boost to the market growth across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• BASF SE

• Corteva Agriscience

• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

• Syngenta AG

• Bayer Cropscience AG

• FMC Corporation

• Monsanto Company

• Nufarm Limited

• ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Key Market Segmentation 2022-2027:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Herbicides

• Fungicides

• Insecticides

• Others

Breakup by Origin:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Cereal and Grains

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Oilseed and Pulses

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Liquid

• Solid

Breakup by Mode of Application:

• Foliar Spray

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Treatment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

