(Video) Iran's regime can no longer deny the MEK's growing domestic and international support

Four notable individuals were invited to Ashraf-3, the MEK's base in Albania, over the course of two months. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Ashraf-3 on May 16, 2022, and he expressed support for the Iranian Resistance.

On June 6, 2022, Ms. Kira Rudyk, a Ukrainian MP and the head of the political party Golos, visited Ashraf 3. She is one of the well-known women who is echoing the voice of the Ukrainian people in their struggle against the invasion of their country.

On June 23, 2022, former US Vice President Mike Pence visited Ashraf-3. He made the following statement about the Iranian people's resistance: "Today, the Iranian resistance movement is at its strongest. I've been motivated to learn more today."

On June 26, 2022, Mrs. Rajavi met with Sir Richard J. Roberts, 1993 Nobel Prize winner. In his speech he said, "What I have done has been tiny in comparison to the efforts you have made, by your steadfastness and your desire to establish a free Iran."

The regime is facing an organized opposition that is growing in popularity and capable of organizing an overthrow effort. Mullahs initially did not take the Resistance Units seriously, especially the women who had enlisted in the Resistance Units.

Mike Pompeo: "The National Council of Resistance of Iran is laying the foundation for a free, independent, and democratic republic in Iran by Mrs.Rajavi."

The MEK's recent campaigns inside and outside Iran have been so successful and extensive that it has frightened the mullahs, causing them to react and exposing their true fear of their archenemy.”
PARIS, FRANCE, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iranian regime had previously attempted to portray the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as completely non-existent, consistently claiming in its official propaganda that it had destroyed 90% of the group and that what was left was wilting in exile.

This story served the purpose of portraying the regime as unchallenged and devoid of significant opposition.

However, the MEK's recent campaigns both inside and outside Iran have been so successful and extensive that it has frightened the mullahs, causing them to react frantically and exposing their true fear of their archenemy.

Four notable individuals were invited by the Iranian opposition to Ashraf-3, the MEK's base in Albania's Manez region, over the course of the previous five weeks.

These dignitaries expressed their solidarity with the people's 43-year-old struggle and support for their resistance to oppression.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Ashraf on May 16, 2022, and he expressed support for the Iranian Resistance.

"The things you have suffered in the name of freedom remind us of what our country was founded on to defend and secure so many years ago," he said in reference to Iran's resistance. And being with you is special; it's special to be here.

Additionally, I would like to acknowledge President-elect Maryam Rajavi.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is laying the foundation for a free, independent, and democratic republic in Iran under her leadership.

He emphasized the shortcomings of US policy toward the Iranian regime, saying: "Now, to correct the Iran policy, regardless of who is in the White House, it is a necessity for the U.S. administration to reach out to the Iranian Resistance and take advantage of its tremendous capabilities. One of these areas to concentrate on is Ashraf 3.

On June 6, 2022, Ms. Kira Rudyk, a Ukrainian MP and the head of the political party Golos, paid a visit to Ashraf.

She is one of the well-known women who is echoing the voice and struggle of the Ukrainian people in their struggle against the invasion of their country.

"It is a privilege to meet you and to learn first-hand about those who have fought this long and arduous battle and have come to represent the Iranian people. We are fighting for freedom, independence, and a democratic nation, just like the Mojahedin Organization," she said.

On June 23, 2022, a former US vice president Mike Pence visited Ashraf-3.

He made the following statement about the Iranian people's resistance: "Today, the Iranian resistance movement is at its strongest. I've been motivated to learn more today. The Iranian people's main source of hope is the resistance movement. Throughout the uprisings and ongoing protests, they serve as a catalyst for change from within. And it's obvious that they are getting stronger every day while the regime is getting weaker. Your Resistance Units' dedication to Iran's citizens' freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights."

Finally, on June 26, 2022, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi met with Sir Richard J. Roberts, 1993 Physiology or Medicine Nobel Prize winner.

His speech included the following quote: "What I have done has been tiny in comparison to the efforts you have made, by the courage you have displayed, by your steadfast defense of freedom, by your desire to establish a true democracy in Iran."

The consensus among all speakers was that the Iranian opposition has a legitimate right to oppose the dictatorship.

The regime has been forced to come up with a plan to establish a passive defense organization on June 26, 2022, as a result of the severe blows that Resistance Units have dealt to it.

They initially did not take the Resistance Units seriously, especially the women who had enlisted in the Resistance Units.

However, the regime is facing an organized opposition that is growing in popularity and capable of organizing an overthrow effort. This explains the irrational response of the ruling theocracy.

As part of the Free Iran 2022 campaign, members of Resistance Units sent 5,000 video messages, supporting the Iranian opposition’s yearly convention.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

