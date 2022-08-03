Global Retail Analytics Market Size 2022-27: Share, Growth, Trends, Overview, Statistics and Report

Retail Analytics Market Report

The global retail analytics market reached a value of US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. The market expects to reach US$ 18.2 Billion by 2027, a CAGR of 20.6% by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Retail Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global retail analytics market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Retail Analytics Market Trends:

The expanding e-commerce sector and the growing availability of logistics services are among the key factors driving the retail analytics market. Additionally, the escalating utilization of cloud-based analytical solutions that provide on-demand computing power to the retailers to handle considerable volumes of data is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as Artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and machine learning, in the retail segment is further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of Big Data and predictive analytical models that allow merchants to forecast future outcomes via data integration across apps, sensors, social media platforms, etc., is anticipated to catalyze the retail analytics market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 1010data Inc. (Advance Publications Inc.)

• Adobe Inc.

• Altair Engineering Inc.

• Flir Systems Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Information Builders Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Microstrategy Incorporated

• Oracle Corporation

• Qlik Technologies Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

• SAP SE,

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)

• Tibco Software Inc.

Breakup by Function:

• Customer Management

• In-store Operation

• Strategy and Planning

• Supply Chain Management

• Marketing and Merchandizing

• Others

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

