Telepresence Market May See a Long Term Investment Opportunities | Cisco Systems, Plantronics, Lifesize, Avaya, Vidyo

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need to reduce traveling costs and carbon footprint of small and large enterprises is a key factor driving global telepresence market revenue growth

Growing need to reduce traveling costs and carbon footprint of small and large enterprises is a key factor driving global telepresence market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Telepresence Market size is expected to reach USD 10.96 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady telepresence market revenue growth can be attributed to growing need to reduce traveling costs and carbon footprint across small and large enterprises. Corporate travel is declining as a result of rising cost of fuel, which has reached USD 125 a barrel, and threat of global warming and climate change. Telepresence, which is a recent innovation in communication, is aiding progress in many endeavors to reduce significant environmental impact. According to Nortel Networks, telepresence and videoconferencing technologies are increasingly important tools for businesses looking to enhance collaboration and lower their carbon footprints. Businesses are asking how they can strengthen their collaboration without having to travel. The advantages of telepresence are obvious: substantial travel expense savings; increased productivity, and lower carbon footprint. Telepresence will benefit any organization with many locations.

A recent trend in the market is the use of telepresence for collaboration. Global communication is made possible by advances in communication technologies from all corners of the globe. Businesses and global corporations can communicate easily across teams, locations, and time zones with the use of telepresence. Startups are creating solutions based on virtual reality (VR), for instance, to improve the experience of users attending meetings from anywhere in the world. For instance, solutions for group collaboration and visual communication are provided by the Lebanese business SilexPro. The company gives consumers the ability to convert straightforward meeting rooms into efficient collaboration spaces with the use of Silex PTE (Panoramic Telepresence Experience) devices, a center of table visual collaboration device. The business also provides adaptable smart rooms with cutting-edge teleconferencing features.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗢𝗖, 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 – https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1223

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Lifesize, Avaya, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., VGo Communications, Teliris, Inc., Array Telepresence, Inc., Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 7 July 2022, SuperViz, which is the top telepresence platform for meetings in virtual places, and PureWeb, which is the premier enterprise platform for streaming interactive, web-based 3D content, have entered into a partnership. With the help of this partnership, users will be able to communicate with others in real time while feeling as though they are present, all within a streaming 3D world.

Hardware segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its increasing adoption of robotic telepresence. Telepresence robots give businesses a more efficient way to do tasks. They bring distant customers and employees closer due to the ease of access from one's home or place of business. By just logging in with any device, one can rapidly become virtually present in their remote location. As opposed to a regular video call, a telepresence robot allows one to practically be in the same room as their clients. Telepresence robots allow a person and their coworkers to visit a customer site without flying there. Since they are employing a telepresence robot to sit next to the client, they are as present in the meeting as if they were physically present.

The static telepresence segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of immersive telepresence. In the contemporary global economy, travel is frequently necessary to take advantage of new market opportunities. There will always be occasions when face-to-face interactions with partners, employees, and clients are vital, but a surprising number of routine or repeated business trips can be easily substituted by working via video. Every regular business trip would also be free of any additional expenses. In terms of use, accessibility, and high-definition engagement with content sharing, immersive telepresence has substantially improved, giving everyone the feeling that they are physically present without having to travel. Telepresence options offer one of the simplest ROI estimates when looking at trip savings.

The enterprise industry segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing implementation of these systems across small and large businesses. Utilizing telepresence in a company setting has many advantages, including improved communication, improved employee relationships, higher productivity, reduced travel expenses, and simplified hiring procedures. In corporate communication, nonverbal cues account for more than 60% of the total. The virtual approach used by audiovisual telepresence systems enhances non-verbal cues and body language. It makes it possible for team members to express their ideas and opinions more clearly. 40% of corporate executives who were asked about the impact of telepresence on their organizations claimed that employee involvement had grown.

Market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to the region's increasing activities by key market players leading to the development and promotion of the technology. For instance, Cisco TelePresence in the US enables presentation sharing during multipoint and point-to-point meetings. Auto Collaborate, a unique feature, allows users in all rooms to instantaneously examine data or video and hear audio output from the sources below. Additionally, they have developed telepresence rooms, which are exclusive spaces that can be reserved for the use of telepresence technology during video conferences. These locations offer privacy both visually and aurally. Small, medium, and large rooms can each accommodate six to eighteen people.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 –

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/telepresence-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global telepresence market on the basis of component & services, system type, industry, and region:

Component & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Displays

Projectors

Camera

Sensors

Audio Device

Lighting

Processors

Interfaces

Others

Software

Cloud Computing Software

Audio-Video Communication Software

Server

Services

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Static Telepresence

Immersive Telepresence

Personal Telepresence

Holographic Telepresence

Remote Telepresence Systems

Robotic Telepresence Systems

𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 – https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1223

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Industry Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

Enterprise Industry

Government

Private

Healthcare Industry

Commercial Industry

Retail

Advertising

Designing

Consumer Industry

Sports

Entertainment

Education Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Energy

Other Industries

Construction

Engineering

Space Application

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Request customization on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1223

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wifi-6-devices-market

Video Doorbell Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-doorbell-market

Usb Flashdrives Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/usb-flashdrives-market

Operational Database Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operational-database-management-market

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/endometrial-ablation-devices-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.