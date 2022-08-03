India Freight Transportation Management Market Analysis, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast To 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “India Freight Transportation Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.' the India freight transportation management market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Freight transportation management refers to a set of approaches employed to improve shipping efficiency, gain real-time supply chain visibility, reduce overhead freight expenses, and increase customer satisfaction. It includes the integration of human resources, technology, and expertise to ensure efficient coordination to maintain the supply chain. It also helps optimize, execute, and efficiently plan the movement of goods between the supplier and consignee. A freight transportation management system is, thus, widely used by distributors, retailers, third-party logistics (3PL) providers, and manufacturers across several industrial verticals.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-freight-transportation-management-market/requestsample

India Freight Transportation Management Trends:

The initiatives by the Government of India (GOI), such as ‘Make in India,’ has accelerated industrialization across the country, which, in turn, has surged the demand for secure and efficient freight transportation management systems. Additionally, the Government is heavily investing in the upgradation of existing transportation infrastructure and the development of dedicated freight corridors (DFC), which is accelerating the market growth. Apart from this, the integration of the internet-of-things (IoT), a global positioning system (GPS), and artificial intelligence (AI) to modernize and advance freight solutions are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India freight transportation management market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on solutions, services, deployment type, organization size, mode of transport and vertical.

Competitive Landscape:

Accenture

Blue Yonder Group Inc

Panasonic Corporation

BluJay Solutions Ltd

H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

Geodis

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

SAP

SAR Transport Systems

India Private Limited

Softeon

Breakup by Solutions:

Freight Transportation Cost Management

Freight Security and Monitoring Systems

Freight Mobility Solutions

Freight Operation Management Solutions

Freight 3PL Solutions

Freight Information Management Solutions

Warehouse Management System

Breakup by Services:

Business Services

Managed Services

System Integration

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Hosted/Cloud-Based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Medium Business (SMBs)

Large Business

Breakup by Mode of Transport:

Roadways

Railways

Seaways

Airways

Breakup by Vertical:

Automotive

Consumer and Retail

Aerospace and Defense

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Energy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-freight-transportation-management-market

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Asia Pacific Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-footwear-market

Medical Textiles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-textiles-market

Warship and Naval Vessels Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/warship-naval-vessels-market

Mining Truck Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mining-truck-market

Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/atrial-fibrillation-treatment-market

Iptv (Internet Protocol Television) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market

Instant Coffee Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/instant-coffee-processing-plant

Europe PVC Pipes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-pvc-pipes-market

China Genetic Testing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-genetic-testing-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.