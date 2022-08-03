Geomembrane Market Size | 2022 Global Share Analysis by Regional Segment 2031

Geomembrane Market Size To Reach Further Profit Growth By 2031

In the year 2021, the Geomembrane Market is expected to reach USD 2,010 million, the country holds 5.00% CAGR of market share in the global market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for geomembranes from the water & wastewater management industry is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period 2022-2031.

Geomembranes are impermeable membranes used for lining and covering landfills, ponds, canals, and other constructed worksites where liquid seepage needs to be prevented. They are majorly used in applications requiring containment of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as municipal solid waste, chemical waste, and mining tailings. The market for geomembranes is expected to witness significant growth due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe.

Global Geomembrane Market: Research Scope

The Following Market Segmentations are highlighted:

By Raw Material

LDPE

HDPE

EPDM

Other Raw Materials

By Application

Lining Systems

Waste Management

Mining

Water Management

Other Applications

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. The following #top world's manufacturers, according to the research,

GSE Environmental

Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd.

CETCO

NAUE GmbH & Co.

Carthage Mils Erosion Control Company, Inc.

JUTA Ltd.

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A

Solmax International Inc.

Other Key Players

According to Global Study, following Region Insights are essential:

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- Middle East and Africa

