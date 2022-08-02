Submit Release
Governor McKee Calls on PUC to Take Specific Action to Provide Relief in Response to Rhode Island Energy's Request for Rate Increase

RHODE ISLAND, August 2 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today filed public comment urging the Public Utilities Commission to take specific action to provide relief to Rhode Islanders in response to Rhode Island Energy's request for a rate increase of 47 percent effective October 1.

In his comments, the Governor urged the Commission to take the following actions:

- Suspend the customer charge on residential electric bills until next summer when electricity prices are projected to decline significantly. - Distribute the $32.5 million in Rhode Island Energy electric ratepayer bill credits from the State's settlement with PPL Corporation back to ratepayers over a six-month period that coincides with this coming winter when electric rates will be elevated. - Moderate the impact on ratepayers by spreading the higher rates over a twelve-month period.

In combination, these suggestions would help to further mitigate the spike in winter electric rates to a level that is more closely tied to last winter's rates, thereby increasing rate stability and affordability.

The Governor and his team are exploring additional strategies that can assist in reducing the burden on residents and small business owners, with particular focus on Rhode Island's most vulnerable populations.

