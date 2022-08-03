Purchase or Rent Specialized Construction Equipment at ESI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialized construction equipment is ready for purchasing or renting at Equipment Source Inc. (ESI). An extensive equipment catalog can help a company or personal projects be completed.
Companies can have jobs requiring specific equipment or machines to complete the project. However, companies may not want to invest in a whole new piece of equipment because of the particular need for the machine. So, renting can help bypass the problem of purchasing a piece of equipment for a one-time job.
Alaska-based businesses can benefit greatly from utilizing ESI as their equipment rental company. ESI has been a part of the Alaska community for over two decades, meaning they understand the unique needs construction companies require to complete jobs in Alaska.
Their equipment is weather tested to ensure they can withstand the challenging Alaska climate. There is small and large equipment available at ESI. The small equipment allows people to add attachments to their machines to avoid purchasing a machine for one task.
Some small equipment that is available for rent at ESI include:
• Auger
• Auger extension
• Stump grinder bit for auger
• 4 in 1 bucket, grapple, or tilt attach
• Pallet forks
• Snow blade
• Kick broom
ESI also carries large construction equipment to help with intense construction projects. They carry companies including JCB and Kubota to help ensure the highest-quality equipment for Alaska jobs. If a construction company is searching for large equipment that can help complete tough jobs, there are a few options, including:
• JCB 220X Excavator
• JCB 150X Excavator
• JCB Hydradig
Individuals or companies needing construction equipment attachments can find ESI’s entire catalog of equipment for rent here. Interested parties can contact the Anchorage team at (907) 341-2250 or the Fairbanks location at (907) 458-9049. Visit the ESI website to learn more.
Karen Wilken
Equipment Source, Inc.
