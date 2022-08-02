Submit Release
On Amazon, Karl Crossfield’s book, The Poor Man’s Guide to Being an Escort or Operating an Escort Agency, launched.

The book teaches how to set up one’s own business as a self-employed escort or agency using the digital instruction manual presented in the book.

UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Karl Crossfield’s book "The Poor Man's Guide to Being an Escort or Operating an Escort Agency: No Internet or Website Required" was released recently. It provides steps on how one can set up their business as a self-employed escort/agency using the instructions mentioned in the book.

The book comprises step-by-step instructions that any layman can follow for setting up an escort agency. The book is divided into six chapters, highlighting different aspects of setting up an escort agency.

The chapters in the book are as follows:
- Why set up an escort agency?
- Creating the agency
- Recruiting escorts
- Advertising business
- Operating agency
- Final thoughts

The book consists of 74 pages, which makes for a snappy read with a wealth of information delivered effectively.

Karl Crossfield said, “I developed my escorting business without the internet or much capital. However, I just paid attention to some simple steps. In this book, I have provided the details of the steps I took to set up my business. The book covers everything including initial market research, branding, recruitment, and growth. If you want to be successful in this field, the book can come in handy”.

About the author:
Karl Crossfield is a lifelong entrepreneur who has been chasing (and catching) the buzz of success since he was just 10 years old. Back then, he built his first business by collecting empty soda bottles for a couple of pence at a time. Today, he runs an escorting empire that he’s built using that same entrepreneurial spirit.

About the book:
The book “The Poor Man's Guide to Being an Escort or Operating an Escort Agency: No Internet or Website Required” by author Karl Crossfield was recently released on Amazon. Using the guidelines in the book, one can start up their own business as a self-employed escort/agency.

Discover the book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1739735900
Learn more at - https://www.escortagency.solutions/

Karl Crossfield
escortagency.solutions
karl.crossfield@outlook.com

