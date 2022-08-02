INTERNATIONAL DRAG LEGEND LAGANJA ESTRANJA MADE OUTFEST DEBUT IN TWO BREAKOUT PROJECTS
The Season 6 Lip Sync Assassin Premiered Her Outfest Projects with the Webseries “Open to It” and the Feature Film “God Save the Queens”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Jackson AKA Laganja Estranja, the undisputed queen of green and death defying stunts (see viral video HERE), made her Outfest debut with two projects. First up was the queer webseries Open to It by Frank Arthur Smith which screened on July 18, 2022 as part of Outfest’s Fellas That Were in the Mood programming, followed by God Save the Queens by Jordan Danger which had its big premiere on July 22, 2022 with an exclusive live performance by Laganja Estranja.
In Open to It, Laganja plays “Lois Carmen Denominator”, Drag Mother to lead actor Tim Wardell’s Cam in the series, in a comedy exploring non-monogamy in the queer community. On the opposite end in dramedy God Save the Queens, Laganja introduces us to “Rita” who along with three other drag queens, peel back the layers in group therapy to unpack their trauma. Two strong showings from Laganja proving her chops in both comedic and dramatic acting.
Fresh off of her NYC Pride performance for the one and only Madonna, Laganja has been busy traveling around the globe on Voss Events’ Werq the World tour. The tour just returned from Europe and is now hitting the North American leg with Laganja in tow. Up next, Laganja will be seen in upcoming tv projects, and is gearing up to launch her latest single “Daily Basis” with accompanying music video this fall.
For more information and to keep up with Laganja, you can visit her on all socials: @laganjaestranja
ABOUT LAGANJA ESTRANJA
After appearing as a contestant on Season 6 of Rupaul’s Drag Race, Laganja Estranja has performed in front of sold out crowds across the US and headlined performances around the world including; South America, Europe and Australia. Laganja’s other notable credits & appearances include; iHeartRadio Awards with JLo, NYEonFox with LeAnn Rimes, The American Music Awards with Christina Aguilera, VMAs with Miley Cyrus, Bong Appetit (Viceland), and Skin Wars (GSN). She has also appeared in music videos for Todrick Halls’ “Expensive” and “Beauty and the Beat Boots”. Laganja was also a featured rapper in Alaska Thunderfuck’s (RPDR All Stars 3 Winner) song for “Gimme All Your Money” from Alaska’s debut album “Anus”. The official music video for that song has received over 2M views. Laganja's music career began in 2014 with her hit single “Legs” featuring international rapper Rye Rye. Laganja is a trained dancer with a BFA from The California Institute of the Arts. She is also a Presidential Scholar in the Arts and presented her choreography at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Laganja appeared as a contestant on Season 15 and 16 of So You Think You Can Dance, and most recently on Discovery+’s Chopped 420 as a celebrity judge. Laganja's choreography credits include McDonalds, Germany's Next Top Model, NYC Cosmetics’ FACE Awards, and for Miley Cyrus, Brooke Candy, and the current Trixie & Katya tour.
For media/press inquiries or to schedule an interview with LAGANJA ESTRANJA please contact Matt Rivera by email at Matt@hellodramapr.com or by phone at 213-255-6010
Tyler Barnett
Tyler Barnett PR
