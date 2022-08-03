Celebrating Find Your Inner Nerd Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you a #bookaddict, #frogphotographer, #sockknitter or #stargazer?
How about a #strangerthingsbinger, #oldschooltrekkie, #cosplaycreator or just an #everydaynerd?
On August 23, it's time to find your people.
The first ever Find Your Inner Nerd Day is August 23. Holiday founder Beth Ziesenis, (aka Your Nerdy Best Friend) says she created the holiday to encourage people to be proud about their quirky passions and hobbies that others might not know.
"Your Inner Nerd is that secret passion you have for something that others may find unusual," says Beth Z, who is a self-proclaimed tech nerd. "And Find Your Inner Nerd Day is your opportunity to be proud of your passion and find other enthusiasts."
Celebrating Find Your Inner Nerd Day is easy, Beth Z says. Post about your passion on social media, and find or create a hashtag that others can share. You can seek out others to form your own nerdy community.
Beth Z says the day is not only for expressing your Inner Nerd... it's also perfect for finding out what other people are passionate about.
"You've discovered someone's Inner Nerd when they reveal a passion or hobby, and your first thought is, 'I did not see that coming!' or 'I never, ever would have guessed that!'" she says. "They're sharing real insight into what they care about, and that helps you get to know them better."
Find out more about Find Your Inner Nerd Day on Beth Z's site and National Today, a treasure trove of interesting holidays. And don’t forget to share your nerdy activities with the hashtag #FindYourInnerNerd.
Beth Ziesenis
Beth Ziesenis
Your Nerdy Best Friend
619-231-9225
beth@yournerdybestfriend.com