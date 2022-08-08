IronGlove Studio Named a Clutch Certified Veteran-Owned Business
Obtaining recognition from Clutch as a Certified Veteran-Owned Business is an honor.”OREGON CITY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IronGlove Studio, an Oregon-based design and development company dedicated to providing world-class web and application design and consulting solutions to corporations, government agencies, and public organizations in the United States, has been named a Certified Veteran-Owned Business by Clutch.
Clutch is a Washington, D.C.-based review and rating platform for the technology, marketing, and business services spaces. The site publishes data-driven content such as client testimonials, market reports, and agency shortlists to assist corporate clients in connecting with the best-fit service providers.
As part of its rating services, Clutch seeks to identify diversity in service providers via its certification program. The program allows vendors to self-identify their veteran, minority, and LGBTQ+ identities, removing some of the difficulties and red tape other certifying bodies put in place to achieve such certifications. The certification opens these companies up to new potential business partnerships with other companies that specifically want to do business with diverse vendors.
To obtain certification as a Clutch Certified Veteran-Owned Business, IronGlove Studio had to demonstrate it is at least 51% veteran-owned, attend an interview to confirm identifying information, and supply additional proof of identification as requested.
“In our extensive experience with small companies around the country, veterans are consistently a large percentage of the hardest working and most well-reviewed group of business owners we interact with,” said Clutch Business Development Manager DJ Fajana. “Their dedication to their clients, like their dedication to the country, is absolutely unparalleled.”
IronGlove Studio was founded by military veteran Derek Neuts. In addition to being a veteran-owned business, IronGlove Studio is a COBID-certified Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise in Oregon. This means the firm qualifies for bid-free public contracts up to $50,000.
Recently, IronGlove Studio also received local recognition for its work. The company was featured on The Manifest’s list of the top software development companies from Portland, Oregon for 2022. The Manifest is a business news resource that curates research-backed content and articles.
“Obtaining recognition from Clutch as a Certified Veteran-Owned Business is an honor,” said Neuts. "As a small company that's hyper-focused on delivering exceptional customer service, certifications like this one and our designation as a COBID company help us stand out and compete with larger businesses. It allows us to stay small so we can work with each client individually and continue delivering a great product."
In addition to its industry-specific work, IronGlove Studio is also committed to giving back to the community in meaningful ways.
“As a veteran and business owner, I have always strived to make a difference in the world around me, giving back to the communities where I live, work, and play,” said Neuts. “I try to impart this sense of social responsibility to our team. We’ve helped small businesses in need with pro-bono website work, and we partner with our local chambers of commerce where we can to support them with their important mission.”
