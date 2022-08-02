Barks in the Bottoms a Treat for Pups and People in Kansas City's West Bottoms

Barks in the Bottoms - KC's West Bottoms First Friday Weekend Event Pups and People out for the Dogs Days of Summer in KC's West Bottoms Barks in the Bottoms - KC's First Friday Weekends in the Historic West Bottoms

First Friday Weekend, August 5-7

I’m thrilled to bring back ‘Barks in the Bottoms’ that is sure to be a lot of tail-waggin' fun in the West Bottoms.” — Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, VP West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many may feel like things have “gone to the dogs,” but this West Bottoms First Friday Weekend, August 5-7, there will be dog-gone good fun. The area is hosting the fifth annual Barks in the Bottoms event inviting dog-lovers to bring their leashed pups to shop and find cheer.

Participating stores will have dog treats and water bowls to take care of visiting dogs. Great Plains SPCA will also be on-site Friday with some adoptable dogs at the event. Shoppers are encouraged to donate high-value treats for cats and dogs or durable toys, blankets, bully sticks, cat scratchers, or cleaning supplies to Great Plains SPCA. Anyone contributing will be entered for a chance to win free Beast Haunted House tickets for opening weekend.

No one is in the dog house at Barks in the Bottoms, but visitors will find many dog-themed photo ops on the historic streets and the stores dog-themed displays. Visitors posting a photo of their favorite dog-themed West Bottoms’ store display will be entered to win a doggy-bag full of prizes valued at $500*.

Throughout the District, pooches will get some pampering with doggy pools and giveaways hosting a Doggy-Bottom Tea Party and the Doggy-Bottom Bubble Party between people and pet dogs. Lucky winners will get tea or champagne with special treats as their dog gets dog-approved tea or champagne and snacks.

The West Bottoms is well-known for its neighborhood of stores offering vintage, antiques, and unique finds that provides a fun get-away from typical shopping that includes free street-side entertainment and food trucks. "Everyone knows I’m an animal lover who has made giving to animal causes a priority," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the Queen of the West Bottoms as the VP of the West Bottoms Historic District. "I’m thrilled to bring back ‘Barks in the Bottoms’ that is sure to be a lot of tail-waggin' fun in the West Bottoms."

The 'Festival of the Full Moon' features a theme for inside and outside each month. The First Friday Weekend 2022 upcoming themes include BBQ in the Bottoms Sept. 2-4; Boo in the Bottoms Oct. 7-9; Blessings in the Bottoms Nov. 4-6; Bows in the Bottoms Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11; and Dec. 16-18.

JULY BARKS in the BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER

• West Bottoms’ Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends’ theme is Barks in the Bottoms, August 5-7. Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat at 9 am, close around 6 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 4. Admission is free. Refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings.

• Great Plains SPCA Adoptable Dog Introductions will be offered on the streets on Friday 8AM-5PM and accepting donations for the non-profit no kill shelter. Anyone donating will be entered for a chance to win free tickets to Beast Haunted House opening day weekend.

• Doggy-bag filled prize - $500 value giveaway* Shoppers posting their favorite West Bottoms store ‘dog-themed’ display that they take at the event and post at either facebook.com/westbottoms or /kcwestbottoms have a chance to win among those posting the prize. Photos must be originals taken by the person making the post from participating stores at Kansas City's West Bottoms. No prize substitute. Must pick-up prize in person. Must be over 18 and accept Facebook messaging to be contacted to be the winner. Confirmation of winning and acceptance must be in 3 days or prize is forfeited and another winner is chosen.

• Full Moon Escape – the Escape Games have slots available for groups under 11 people to test their wits and solve puzzles to find their way out of locked rooms within 60 minutes. While these games aren’t frightening – they do thrill. Open noon-11:15 pm Fr/Sat. and open until 8:45 pm Sunday. www.fullmoonescape.com

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have origins over 120 years ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. westbottoms.com