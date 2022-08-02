Read more about GBI Arrests Two Barrow County Detention Officers

Barrow County, GA (August 2, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, of Winder, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, of Winder, with Bribery, Trading with Inmates without Consent of the Warden or Superintendent, Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates, and Violation of Oath of a Public Officer.

On June 24, 2022, the Barrow County Sheriff asked the GBI to investigate suspected criminal misconduct of Perkins, who was employed as a detention officer assigned to the Barrow County Detention Center. It was believed that Perkins illegally brought contraband into the jail and distributed that contraband to inmates.

The investigation revealed that Perkins, as well as McWhorter, who was also a detention officer at the Barrow County Detention Center, were getting paid to smuggle contraband into the jail to distribute to inmates. Both men turned themselves into the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and have been booked at the Barrow County Detention Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 307-3080 or the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.