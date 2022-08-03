R. Reagan Sahadi Granted “AV Preeminent” Rating by Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings
I am truly honored and humbled to be recognized by my peers in this way. I love practicing law and finding justice for my clients.”CORPUS CRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sahadi Legal Group, helping victims of negligence get the justice and compensation they deserve, today announced attorney R. Reagan Sahadi was awarded an “AV Preeminent” rating by LexisNexis Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review. An “AV” rating means that an attorney has reached the highest level of professional excellence and is recognized for the highest levels of skill and integrity, as decided by their peers.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be recognized by my peers in this way. I love practicing law and finding justice for my clients,” Sahadi said.
The “AV Preeminent” rating is only earned by lawyers with more than ten years of experience and is awarded to less than five percent of all attorneys across the United States. It is the highest rating offered by the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory, indicating professional ability in a specific area of practice. It is based on five key areas: legal knowledge, analytical capabilities, judgment, communication ability, and legal experience.
The Martindale-Hubbell peer-review system allows clients to select an attorney who is considered to be of the highest caliber by their fellow attorneys. An “AV Preeminent” rating is a nationally recognized accomplishment for an attorney to achieve. Lawyers with an “AV Preeminent” rating are considered to be the most elite practitioners in the country, with the highest ethical standards and professional ability.
AV Preeminent is a certification mark of Reed Elsevier Properties Inc., used in accordance with the Martindale-Hubbell certification procedures, standards, and policies. Martindale-Hubbell is the facilitator of a peer review rating process. Ratings reflect the anonymous opinions of members of the Bar and the Judiciary. Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings fall into two categories – Legal Ability and General Ethical Standards.
Sahadi was raised in South Texas and comes from a family of entrepreneurs. Upon graduating from the University of Houston Law Center, he moved back to Corpus Christi where he joined Donnell, Abernethy & Kieschnick, and subsequently Wigington Rumley Dunn & Blair LLP. His practice focused on a range of cases including truck accidents, product liability, oil and gas accidents, and other catastrophic personal injury accidents.
Eventually, he formed Sahadi Legal Group to provide the wealth of experience and resources of a larger law firm while still maintaining the personal touch of a boutique firm. Sahadi has had overwhelming success litigating cases throughout the nation and has recovered several hundred million dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients - including the largest verdict for actual damages in El Paso County history.
Additionally, Reagan is a former sitting municipal court judge for the city of Goliad, Texas. He is a member of the TTLA and the Attorneys Information Exchange Group. Recently, he was named for the third consecutive year to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list.
About Sahadi Legal Group
The Sahadi Legal Group was founded by R. Reagan Sahadi on the idea that clients deserve more than just representation in the courtroom or around the negotiation table. The Sahadi Legal Group has a wealth of experience representing victims of catastrophic accidents.
Since 2009, Reagan Sahadi's verdicts and settlements in cases have exceeded $200 million for his clients. From car accidents to tire defects, the Sahadi Legal Group aggressively pursues each claim for clients with finesse. The Sahadi Legal Group is ready to put their expertise and passion to work for you. The legal team at the Sahadi Legal Group has over 45 combined years of experience.
The dedicated staff will be with you every step of the way to help you understand the process and keep you informed. www.sahadilegal.com
