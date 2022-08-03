Mildred Study Center, Omaha Star will Host First Annual Golf Tournament

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, August 3, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mildred D. Brown Study Center and The Omaha Star will host its First Annual Golf Tournament in collaboration with The Heart Ministry Center's BBQ contest at the Steve Hogan Golf Course Pavilion Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Heart Ministry Center BBQ contestants will provide the meat and side dishes.

Those interested in signing up to participate in the golf tournament, eat lunch or volunteer can register at: https://bit.ly/omahastargolf by Aug. 20. Anyone interested in participating in the BBQ contest can send a text message to (402) 612-9106.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the programs of the Mildred D. Brown Memorial Center, which include the Omaha Star Archival project, scholarships, the Junior Journalism/Intern Program and the Omaha Star Newspaper.

Honorary members for the event include Dr. Richard Brown of Creighton University and Michael L. Green of EverGreen Capital Management.

“The First Annual Golf Tournament is so important to Mildred D. Brown Memorial Center Programs because it will assist us in providing more opportunities for the Omaha African-American community to further develop their skills in the journalism field,” said Terri Sanders, Executive Director of the Mildred Study Center and Publisher of The Omaha Star. “There will be cash prizes for the three top BBQ contest participants: first, second and third place. Anyone in the community can sign up to enjoy lunch; they do not have to compete in the contest to come out and enjoy lunch and a good time with all of us.”

About Mildred D. Study Center

For students looking to continue their Journalism interests in college, the Mildred Study Center offers scholarships to minority students. Scholarships are available for high school students in their senior year who plan to attend an accredited institution to study journalism. Past scholarships include the Helen Jones Woods and William “Bill” Woods Scholarship, Mary Burden Goldston Scholarship, Valerie Goldston Scholarship, Dr. Marguerita Washington Scholarship, and the Metropolitan Community College Mildred D. Brown Memorial Scholarship.