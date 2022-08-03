Bestselling Author Launches New Book On How To Beat Inflation With Simple Negotiating Techniques Anyone Can Use

Beat Inflation!

Reach the unreachable online to negotiate and save thousands of dollars on anything with the new book The Secret Online Door

The simple technique in this book provides a great way to fight inflation and save massive amounts of money on all one's purchases.” — Dan Portik

CLEVELAND , OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Portik, best-selling author and owner of Cleveland based Video Production company, BVS Film Productions LLC. has just released his latest book, Learn How To Beat Inflation With The Secret Online Door. The book is based on Dan’s lifelong discovery on how rarely used online search and negotiating methods can go beyond gatekeepers and connect directly to decisionmakers who can get anything one desires.

“Over the years, using the techniques in this book, I have saved tens of thousands of dollars on items ranging from groceries to cars” states author Dan Portik. “With just a few clicks, I found a way to directly contact a company’s executive that sympathized with my issue and immediately provided a highly effective solution. In some cases, new items were supplied back to me free of charge"

In addition, this book is full of unique ways to get around warrantee limitations and shows there is no such thing as a limited warrantee if one uses the right techniques. There is also a section on how to use these strategies to find the perfect job.

Learn How To Beat With The Secret Online Door is available now at the Amazon and at danportik.com

One simple technique that will save you $1000s over time