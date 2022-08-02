Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,983 in the last 365 days.

NRI Industrial Hosts Online Liquidation Auction of MRO From Pharmaceutical Plants

With over 400 lots located in Delta, Ohio and Rio Rancho, New Mexico, industrial MRO buyers can now acquire equipment at liquidation pricing on August 4, 2022

We welcome bidders to register and bid online. Inspections are available by appointment online. Please call us to book your inspection.”
— Syed Saif

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial, an asset recovery firm, is pleased to host an online auction of industrial equipment and automation MRO from various chemical plant and pharmaceutical facility closures. The online auction is scheduled to end on August 4, 2022.

"We welcome bidders to register and bid online," says Syed Saif, CEO, "inspections are available by appointment online. Please call us to book your inspection."

The list of equipment includes:

- Electrical equipment
- Power transmission equipment
- Tools
- Pumps
- Valves
- Laboratory equipment
- Safety equipment
- Scales, conveyors, pallet racking, and much more.

The majority of the assets are stored in an air-conditioned environment in Delta, Ohio. Some are stored in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Buyers can register and bid online by visiting: https://www.nrisolutions.com/auctions

About NRI Industrial

NRI Industrial provides businesses with solutions to help them recover capital from used and surplus assets. Past clients include a range of businesses and organizations, including but not limited to energy and utility providers, government agencies and municipalities, equipment dealers, as well as food processing, pulp and paper, manufacturing, and other industrial-sector companies. Services offered include decommissioning and salvage, auction and liquidations, equipment purchasing and disposition, as well as consignment-based sales. Visit us at nrisolutions.com.

Aaron Lee
NRI Industrial Sales
+1 416-836-3013
email us here

About NRI Industrial

You just read:

NRI Industrial Hosts Online Liquidation Auction of MRO From Pharmaceutical Plants

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.