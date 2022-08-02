NRI Industrial Hosts Online Liquidation Auction of MRO From Pharmaceutical Plants

With over 400 lots located in Delta, Ohio and Rio Rancho, New Mexico, industrial MRO buyers can now acquire equipment at liquidation pricing on August 4, 2022

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial, an asset recovery firm, is pleased to host an online auction of industrial equipment and automation MRO from various chemical plant and pharmaceutical facility closures. The online auction is scheduled to end on August 4, 2022.

"We welcome bidders to register and bid online," says Syed Saif, CEO, "inspections are available by appointment online. Please call us to book your inspection."

The list of equipment includes:

- Electrical equipment

- Power transmission equipment

- Tools

- Pumps

- Valves

- Laboratory equipment

- Safety equipment

- Scales, conveyors, pallet racking, and much more.

The majority of the assets are stored in an air-conditioned environment in Delta, Ohio. Some are stored in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Buyers can register and bid online by visiting: https://www.nrisolutions.com/auctions

About NRI Industrial

NRI Industrial provides businesses with solutions to help them recover capital from used and surplus assets. Past clients include a range of businesses and organizations, including but not limited to energy and utility providers, government agencies and municipalities, equipment dealers, as well as food processing, pulp and paper, manufacturing, and other industrial-sector companies. Services offered include decommissioning and salvage, auction and liquidations, equipment purchasing and disposition, as well as consignment-based sales. Visit us at nrisolutions.com.

