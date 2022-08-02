Kidney Dialysis Market To Grow at CAGR 4.7% From 2021 - 2028 | Hemodialysis segment holds a dominant position

Dialysis Market

The global dialysis market size was valued at $91,205.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129,756.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7%

Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues related to kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis market.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is dialysis market?

The dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, Product & Service, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis is categorized into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis.

Factors that drive the growth of the global dialysis market include rise in incidences of kidney diseases globally. Furthermore, issues related with kidney transplants and increase in occurrences of lifestyle and chronic diseases supplement the market growth. On the contrary, complications in dialysis treatment and concerns regarding reimbursements in emerging nations is likely to hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, change in preference of patients from in-center hemodialysis (ICHD) to home hemodialysis (HHD) and advancements in key alliances by pharmaceutical players such as acquisitions, dialysis product launches, and partnerships are expected to provide new opportunities for dialysis market expansion in the future.

The function of the kidney is to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood. This process is carried out with the help of dialysis when the kidney is not functioning properly. Waste products, such as urea and creatinine, are removed from the blood with the help of artificial and natural semipermeable membranes. In hemodialysis, the blood is purified using an artificial membrane, whereas, in peritoneal dialysis, the waste products are removed using peritoneum in abdomen, which acts as a natural semi-permeable membrane.

On the basis of product & services, the market is classified into equipment, consumables, drugs, and services. The consumables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the service segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

The global dialysis market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

FRESENIUS SE AND CO. KGAA

ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (C. R. BARD, INC.)

DAVITA

ANGIODYNAMICS INC.

DIAVERUM DEUTSCHLAND GmbH.

NIKKISO CO. LTD.

NIPRO CORPORATION

