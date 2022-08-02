Imposing Additional Costs on Russia for Its Continued War Against Ukraine

The United States is committed to working alongside our allies and partners to further impose severe consequences on President Putin and his enablers for Russia’s unconscionable war against Ukraine.

VISA RESTRICTIONS

The Department of State is announcing a series of actions to promote accountability for actions by Russian Federation officials and others that implicate violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty to include:

Visa restrictions on 893 Russian Federation officials, including members of the Federation Council and members of Russia’s military, pursuant to a policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) that restricts visa issuance to those who are believed to have supported, been actively complicit in, or been responsible for ordering or otherwise directing or authorizing actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine.

Visa restrictions on 31 foreign government officials who have acted to support Russia’s purported annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine pursuant to a policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of INA that restricts visa issuance to those who are believed to have supported, been actively complicit in, or been responsible for ordering or otherwise directing or authorizing actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine.

DESIGNATION OF PUTIN ENABLERS

The Department of State is designating oligarchs DMITRIY PUMPYANSKIY, ANDREY MELNICHENKO, and ALEXANDER PONOMARENKO.

ALEXANDER ANATOLEVICH PONOMARENKO is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) of Executive Order (E.O.) 14024 for operating or having operated in the aerospace sector of the Russian Federation economy. He is an oligarch with close ties to other oligarchs and the construction of Vladimir Putin’s seaside palace. Ponomarenko has been previously designated by the U.K., E.U., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Department of State is designating four individuals and one entity that are or are enabling illegitimate, political leaders installed by Russia or its proxy forces to undermine political stability in Ukraine in support of Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine. The four individuals and the entity are being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii)(F) of E.O. 14024, for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners, for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation.

SALVATION COMMITTEE FOR PEACE AND ORDER collaborates with the Government of Russia to support Russia’s control of the Kherson region and discourage resistance.

Pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) of E.O. 14024, the Department of State is designating JOINT STOCK COMPANY STATE TRANSPORTATION LEASING COMPANY (JSC GTLK) for being owned, controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. JSC GTLK is a Russian state-owned enterprise that the Russian Ministry of Transportation oversees. It is the largest transportation leasing company in Russia. JSC GTLK is an important part of Russia’s transportation networks due to its leases of railroad cars, vessels, and aircraft on favorable terms to support Russia’s development strategy. JSC GTLK has been previously designated by the U.K. and E.U.

Pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) of E.O. 14024, the Department of State is designating the following four JSC GTLK subsidiaries for being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, JSC GTLK. These companies leased JSC GTLK’s transportation equipment outside of Russia and /or enabled JSC GTLK to access capital from western financial markets to fund its activities.

GTLK EUROPE DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

GTLK EUROPE CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

GTLK MIDDLE EAST FREE ZONE COMPANY

GTLK ASIA LIMITED

DESIGNATION OF DEFENSE AND HIGH-TECHNOLOGY ENTITIES

Under the leadership of U.S.-designated Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Federation has systematically focused on exploiting high-technology research and innovations to advance Russia’s defense capabilities. Putin has also repeatedly underscored his concerns about Russia’s access to microelectronics. Advanced technologies such as microelectronics are used in numerous weapon systems used by Russia’s military. Today, the Department of State is imposing sanctions on numerous Russian high-technology entities as a part of the United States’ efforts to impose additional costs on Russia’s war machine.

The Department of State is designating the FEDERAL STATE INSTITUTION OF HIGHER VOCATIONAL EDUCATION MOSCOW INSTITUTE OF PHYSICS AND TECHNOLOGY (MOSCOW INSTITUTE OF PHYSICS AND TECHNOLOGY) (MIPT) pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. MIPT has developed drones for Russia’s military that are intended to be used in direct contact with enemy forces, has won an award from Russia’s Ministry of Defense for developing technologies in the interests of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and promotes that it focuses on conducting innovative research and development in the defense and security fields. MIPT has worked with a leading Russian fighter aircraft developer to design a visualization system related to fighter aircraft and has a laboratory that supports Russia’s military space sector. MIPT is also part of a consortium of Russian institutions involved in training specialists for Russia’s defense-industrial complex and has collaborated on research projects with a Russian defense research organization.

The Department of State is designating the SKOLKOVO FOUNDATION pursuant to E.O. Section 1(a)(i) of 14024 for operating or having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy. The Skolkovo Foundation was established by a Russian Federation law in 2010 to manage the Skolkovo Innovation Center, which consists of the Technopark Skolkovo Limited Liability Company and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech), which are also being designated as part of this action. Since its founding, the Skolkovo Foundation has focused on supporting the development of technologies to contribute to technology sectors prioritized by the Russian Federation government including strategic computer technologies, technologies for maintaining Russia’s defense capabilities including with regard to advanced and sophisticated weapons, and space technologies related to Russia’s national security. As additional information, the Skolkovo Innovation Center has hosted U.S.-designated Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state-controlled arms export agency, as a part of Rosoboronexport’s efforts to export weapons to foreign clients.

The Department of State is designating the SKOLKOVO INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (SKOLTECH) pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy. Skoltech is a pioneer in cutting-edge technologies and seeks to foster new technologies to address critical issues facing the Russian Federation. As additional information, for nearly a decade, Skoltech has had a close relationship with Russia’s defense sector. Contributors to Skoltech’s endowment include numerous sanctioned Russian weapon development entities including JSC Tactical Missiles Corporation, Uralvagonzavod (which makes Russian tanks), JSC MIC Mashinostroyenia (which manufactures Russian missiles), JSC United Aircraft Corporation (which manufactures Russia’s combat aircraft), JSC Concern Sozvezdie (which produces electronic warfare systems for the Russian military), JSC Almaz-Antey (which manufactures Russia’s surface-to-air missiles systems), and JSC Corporation Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology (which manufactures Russian missiles). Over the course of the last decade, Skoltech has had partnerships with numerous Russian defense enterprises – including Uralvagonzavod, United Engine Corporation, and United Aircraft Corporation – which have focused on developing composite materials for tanks, engines for ships, specialized materials for aircraft wings, and innovations for defense-related helicopters. Skoltech has also presented advanced robotics at the Russian Ministry of Defense’s premier defense exhibition.

The Department of State is designating TECHNOPARK SKOLKOVO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy. Technopark Skolkovo Limited Liability Company is one of the largest technology development parks in Eurasia and hosts events related to technology.

The Department of State is designating numerous additional Russian high-technology entities as a part of our effort to isolate Russia’s technology sector in order to limit its contributions to Russia’s war machine.

Specifically, the Department of State is designating the following entities pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy:

JOINT STOCK COMPANY PENZENSKY NAUCHNO ISSLEDOVATELSKY ELEKTROTEKHNICHESKY HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTION is one of the largest Russian enterprises engaged in the development and production of cryptographic information protection technology. As additional information, Joint Stock Company Penzensky Nauchno Issledovatelsky Elektrotekhnichesky Higher Education Institution organized a technology-related symposium with a Russian weapons-related organization.

is one of the largest Russian enterprises engaged in the development and production of cryptographic information protection technology. As additional information, Joint Stock Company Penzensky Nauchno Issledovatelsky Elektrotekhnichesky Higher Education Institution organized a technology-related symposium with a Russian weapons-related organization. JSC ZELENOGRAD NANOTECHNOLOGY CENTER conducts nanotechnology research, and develops manufacturing technologies and high-tech products, including developing and manufacturing products in the field of microelectronics and microsystems engineering.

conducts nanotechnology research, and develops manufacturing technologies and high-tech products, including developing and manufacturing products in the field of microelectronics and microsystems engineering. JOINT STOCK COMPANY INSTITUTE OF ELECTRONIC CONTROL COMPUTERS NAMED AFTER I.S. BRUK is involved in the development of Russian microprocessors, computing systems, and nanotechnology. As additional information, a microprocessor chip developed by entities including Joint Stock Company Institute of Electronic Control Computers Named After I.S. Bruk was promoted at a Russian military-industrial complex conference.

is involved in the development of Russian microprocessors, computing systems, and nanotechnology. As additional information, a microprocessor chip developed by entities including Joint Stock Company Institute of Electronic Control Computers Named After I.S. Bruk was promoted at a Russian military-industrial complex conference. FEDERAL STATE INSTITUTION FEDERAL SCIENTIFIC CENTER SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE FOR SYSTEM ANALYSIS OF THE RUSSIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES conducts activities related to the development of nanotechnology, information technology, and computing, and is also involved in activities related to semiconductors.

conducts activities related to the development of nanotechnology, information technology, and computing, and is also involved in activities related to semiconductors. SCIENTIFIC AND PRODUCTION ASSOCIATION OF MEASURING EQUIPMENT JSC is involved in digital circuitry activities and microelectronics for space technologies.

The Department of State is designating the following entities pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the electronics sector of the Russian Federation economy:

MITISHINSKIY SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF RADIO MEASURING INSTRUMENTS is a leader of Russia’s radio-electronic industry; its staff has conducted research regarding components for electronics systems; and it has been involved in developing regulations for Russia related to specialized electronic components.

is a leader of Russia’s radio-electronic industry; its staff has conducted research regarding components for electronics systems; and it has been involved in developing regulations for Russia related to specialized electronic components. JOINT STOCK COMPANY RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF ELECTRONIC AND MECHANICAL DEVICES specializes in the development and production of complex, high-technology electronic and mechanical devices and electrical measuring devices. As additional information, it has developed electronic components for Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

specializes in the development and production of complex, high-technology electronic and mechanical devices and electrical measuring devices. As additional information, it has developed electronic components for Russia’s Ministry of Defense. JSC SVETLANA POLUPROVODNIKI is a Russian electronics entity involved in the manufacture and design of integrated circuits and semiconductor devices (integrated circuits are components of electronic devices and semiconductors are components involved in the manufacture of electronic devices).

is a Russian electronics entity involved in the manufacture and design of integrated circuits and semiconductor devices (integrated circuits are components of electronic devices and semiconductors are components involved in the manufacture of electronic devices). JOINT STOCK COMPANY DESIGN CENTER SOYUZ is a Russian electronics entity that specializes in the design and development of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

is a Russian electronics entity that specializes in the design and development of semiconductors and integrated circuits. OJSC SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF PRECISION MECHANICAL ENGINEERING is a Russian electronics entity that develops process equipment for Russia’s electronic industry, including for semiconductor production. OJSC Scientific Research Institute of Precision Mechanical Engineering provides services related to process implementation for nano- and micro-electronics activities.

is a Russian electronics entity that develops process equipment for Russia’s electronic industry, including for semiconductor production. OJSC Scientific Research Institute of Precision Mechanical Engineering provides services related to process implementation for nano- and micro-electronics activities. PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY KREMNY is a Russian electronics entity that produces components for power electronics as a part of the Russian Federation’s import substitution program. As additional information, Public Joint Stock Company Kremny has been described by Russian authorities as a Russian defense industry enterprise.

is a Russian electronics entity that produces components for power electronics as a part of the Russian Federation’s import substitution program. As additional information, Public Joint Stock Company Kremny has been described by Russian authorities as a Russian defense industry enterprise. JOINT STOCK COMPANY INSTITUTE FOR SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH MICROELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT PROGRESS develops and manufactures microelectronic devices.

develops and manufactures microelectronic devices. JOINT STOCK COMPANY VORONEZHSKY FACTORY POLUPROVODNIKOVYKH PRIBOROV SBORKA is one of Russia’s largest suppliers of electronic components.

is one of Russia’s largest suppliers of electronic components. OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY SCIENTIFIC AND PRODUCTION ENTERPRISE PULSAR is a Russian electronics entity that develops electronic components including components related to semiconductors and microelectronics.

is a Russian electronics entity that develops electronic components including components related to semiconductors and microelectronics. LLC SCIENTIFIC PRODUCTION ENTERPRISE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS is a Russian electronics entity that specializes in electronic engineering.

is a Russian electronics entity that specializes in electronic engineering. JOINT STOCK COMPANY DESIGN TECHNOLOGY CENTER ELEKTRONIKA specializes in the development, application, production, and delivery of electronic products, including for Russian government clients. One aspect of Joint Stock Company Design Technology Center Elektronika’s business involves designing semiconductor devices. Joint Stock Company Design Technology Center Elektronika is part of a Russian radioelectronics technology competencies cluster formed on the basis of JSC Concern Sozvezdie, which specializes in developing electronic warfare systems and other specialized equipment for Russia’s armed forces.

specializes in the development, application, production, and delivery of electronic products, including for Russian government clients. One aspect of Joint Stock Company Design Technology Center Elektronika’s business involves designing semiconductor devices. Joint Stock Company Design Technology Center Elektronika is part of a Russian radioelectronics technology competencies cluster formed on the basis of JSC Concern Sozvezdie, which specializes in developing electronic warfare systems and other specialized equipment for Russia’s armed forces. JOINT STOCK COMPANY VOLOGODSKY OPTIKO MEKHANICHESKY FACTORY produces “special purpose” electronic products. The phrase “special purpose” is often used by Russian entities to distinguish items related to military matters as opposed to civil applications.

The Department of State is designating FEDERAL STATE BUDGETARY SCIENTIFIC INSTITUTION RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION COMPLEX TECHNOLOGY CENTER pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the technology sector and the electronics sector of the Russian Federation economy. Federal State Budgetary Scientific Institution Research and Production Complex Technology Center develops and produces integrated circuits including application specific-integrated circuits, which are a type of high-technology electronic component, and also is involved in Russia’s semiconductor industry.

The Department of State is designating JSC SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE SUBMICRON pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the aerospace sector of the Russian Federation economy. JSC Scientific Research Institute Submicron specializes in the design and development of components for computer systems for aviation and space control systems, as well as the development of other digital and data systems for aviation and space systems. As additional information, the main customers of JSC Scientific Research Institute Submicron are Russia’s Ministry of Defense and Air Force.

The Department of State is designating ACADEMICIAN A.L. MINTS RADIOTECHNICAL INSTITUTE JOINT STOCK COMPANY pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. Academician A.L. Mints Radiotechnical Institute Joint Stock Company is involved in developing technologies and systems for Russian military air defense systems.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the individuals above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.