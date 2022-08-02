Ravel Mental Health Releases Guide on Therapy Treatments That Help People with Eating Disorders
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ravel Mental Health has released a guide on therapy treatments that effectively help people with eating disorders. Some people may experience eating large amounts of food and feel like they can’t stop. Or they may not be eating enough, making it difficult for their body to function at a high capacity.
Eating disorders are behavioral conditions characterized by severe and persistent disturbance in eating behaviors and associated distressing emotions and thoughts. It typically affects people’s physical, psychological, and social functions. It may also lead to severe health problems affecting the quality of life.
They can also occur through other psychiatric disorders such as mood and anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, and alcohol and drug abuse. Many factors can affect the development of an eating disorder, such as body image, stress level, relationship, or perfectionistic tendencies.
Some most common types of eating disorders that people may experience include:
• Anorexia Nervosa
• Bulimia Nervosa
• Binge Eating Disorder
Other less common eating disorders also warrant professional medical help. Complex categories of eating disorders can include:
• Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder
• Pica
• Rumination Disorder
Many treatment methods can be used for treating people with eating disorders. However, the most effective ones can include:
• Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
• Cognitive Processing Therapy
• Dialectical Behavioral Therapy
• Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
• Nutritional Therapy
These treatment types allow people struggling with eating disorders to seek guidance from a medical professional to change their behavior. Going to therapy for eating disorders can help people struggling to cope healthily with their emotions or thoughts and prevent unhealthy habits. It targets the base of the eating habit to create long-lasting change.
Ravel Mental Health is an online platform that can help struggling people find therapy sessions that fit their needs. With filters, people can find a therapist or group in their community that will suit their needs. People interested in finding a therapy that suits them can visit the website to learn more.
