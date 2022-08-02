Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market Size Worth USD 4.93 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases number of surgical procedures using robotic navigation and visualization systems are key factors driving market

Market Size – USD 1.65 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.0 %, Market Trends – Increasing application of digital imaging and robotic navigation in surgical procedures ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market size reached USD 1.65 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological diseases, etc., and steady increase in geriatric population prone to chronic diseases are exerting major burden on healthcare systems across geographies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population is aging fast and the number of persons over sixty years will be nearly double from 12% in 2015 to 22% in 2050. This will expand the patient pool of individuals more prone to chronic disorders and further add to burden on the healthcare system. Increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure, need for better treatment, and development of more advanced healthcare system to aid in providing proper patient-centric treatment are some key factors driving growth of the next-generation visualization and navigational system market to a significant extent.

Technological advancements with regard to conducting critical procedures using next-generation visualization and navigational systems provides much assistance both to medical experts and patients as well. Advanced navigational systems having patient-centric sensors and digital imaging with the capability of a better visualization helps in cases of critical and complex with high precision and accuracy. Various robotic navigation systems are widely utilized in healthcare for complex procedures, and medical experts are adopting these high-end technologies due to increased accuracy, efficiency, and safety.

However, high costs associated with robotic surgical procedures and complexities are factors expected to have negative impact on growth of the next-generation visualization and navigation systems market revenue to some extent over the forecast period. In addition, high maintenance and costs to impart proper training to enable operation and use of these systems are also to impact deployment of next-generation visualization and navigation systems to some extent.

Top competitors of the Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market Market profiled in the report include:

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, CapsoVision Inc., Centerline Biomedical, Globus Medical, Medtronic, Ikonisys, Danaher, Stereotaxis, XACT Robotics Inc., Synaptive Medical, and Brainlab AG.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Robotic visualization system segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to technological advancements in the latest visualization systems and high demand and use. The latest robotic visualization systems are technologically advanced and can enable medical experts to better visualize the vital areas in complex and critical procedures, and are also very patient-centric and reduce level of discomfort to patient.

Surgical procedures segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of chronic disorders and increasing healthcare expenditure in addition to various advancements in healthcare research and development. Significant developments in the field of next-generation navigation have resulted in development of a more useful guide in complex surgical procedures with reliability, accuracy, and safety. Technological advancements and need for surgical procedures in neurology and orthopedics, among others, are key factors expected to drive growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Hospital segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to technological advancements and development of more modernized healthcare infrastructure. Proper channel of administration of complex procedures using latest generation visualization and navigational systems and ease of time-to-time monitoring of patients is leading to increased adoption of such systems in hospitals.

North America is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of technologically advanced navigation and visualization systems. In addition, increased investments in research and development and rise in healthcare expenditure is driving demand for more accurate diagnosis and treatment of chronic disorders such as neurological and orthopaedic disorders.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Robotics surgical navigation systems

Robotics visualization systems

Visualization platforms and robotics surgical microscope

Robotics capsules endoscopes

Robotics endoscopes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostics procedures

Gastrointestinal abnormalities

Surgical Procedures

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic surgery

ENT surgery

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Analysis of the Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

