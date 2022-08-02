Blockchain Association Singapore and Morpheus Labs ended the eight-day hackathon successfully in Asia

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpheus Labs and Blockchain Association of Singapore (BAS) successfully ended the year’s most prominent blockchain hackathon named “Web 3 sandbox hackathon” from the 20th of July to 28th of July 2022, in conjunction with the Singapore Blockchain Week 2022. The hackathon brought together the common vision of realizing blockchain utility with major prizes awaited by thousands of developers worldwide. The theme of this hackathon was in tandem with the Singapore Blockchain Week, that is to promote the future of Web 3 technologies as the society moves towards transiting towards the adoption of the Web3 technology to offer greater security and accessibility than ever before. It is therefore necessary for Blockchain Association Singapore and Morpheus Labs to look to a new world-class platform where we can concentrate the best blockchain talents.

of prizes sponsored by the event’s partners including USD $15,000 cash prizes and Huawei cloud credits. Both Morpheus Labs and BAS also invited a stellar panel of judges and speakers in the event. Well-known firms’ representatives graced the Web 3 conference award ceremony, an event that was held at the famous Zouk club. Among the many prestigious attendees, ChainUp's C-suite directors, Gengfa Zhong and Jeff Mei were pleased to be speaking and networking at such a fantastic event.

Morpheus Labs CEO, Chuang Pei Han on the hackathon:

“This event gives us the opportunity to showcase Morpheus Labs platform, the ML SEED which we have been constantly developing and improving. Furthermore, this hackathon gives the opportunities to both budding and experienced blockchain developers (or non-blockchain) a stage to hone and show their skills, especially in Asia, where we (Morpheus Labs) have always taken the line of education of blockchain for adoption. We are very excited for the hackathon as it has been endorsed by numerous enterprises and the number of sign-ups for the hackathon has been more than encouraging.

We are certainly thankful and honored that we are able to work together with many supportive partners such as Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) and Web 3 Conference. Morpheus Labs and BAS have been working together on many occasions since 2017. This is just one of the many events that our partnership will produce down the road.”

For more information about the hackathon, kindly refer to this link .

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a Singapore-based blockchain-platform-as-a-service provider offering the most powerful tools, scalable infrastructure and ready-to-use solution templates for enterprises and blockchain developers on the multi-cloud capability to build, deploy and manage innovative applications with cost and time efficiencies. The platform offers a multitude of intuitive solutions that enables developers and enterprises alike to take advantage of its platform to build effective solutions for various use cases.

Morpheus Labs have been partnering with tech giants to make blockchain more accessible and economical, even for individual developers who have the entrepreneurial dreams to develop innovative solutions to benefit the society. One of our largest partners is Huawei as they have been heavily investing in the Fintech scene in recent times.

