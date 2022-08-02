Electrochemical Meters Maintaining Lead with 40% Share of Global Electrochemical Instruments Market: Fact.MR Analysis

Growing Usage of Electrochemical Instruments in Chemical Processing and Laboratories, Increasing Awareness among People Regarding Drinking Clean Water, and Rise In Demand For Multiparameter Test Equipment Are Factors Anticipated To Fuel the Expansion of the Worldwide Electrochemical Instruments Market

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per an in-depth industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global sales of electrochemical instruments are expected to reach US$ 3 billion by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period (2022-2026).



Demand for the measurement of various parameters is significant in industrial sectors such as biological agriculture, disease control, environmental protection, and scientific research, which supports the growth of the electrochemical instruments market.

For Critical Insights on Electrochemical Instruments Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7573

Body care, cleaning of objects, and food processing facilities are additional water consumption applications that call for proper water treatment and usage quality inspections. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for electrochemical devices that are used to examine and monitor the quality of various water components such as pH, turbidity, UV transmission, and chlorine & chlorine dioxide levels.

Governments in emerging markets are carrying out several initiatives related to air pollution and water cleanliness, which could lead to lucrative market opportunities. The market for electrochemical instruments will be driven by strict environmental regulations that are compelling businesses to constantly monitor their environment, including the air, soil, and water.

Why is North America a Lucrative Market for Manufacturers of Electrochemical Instruments?

“Rising Advancements in Battery Technology for Energy & Power Industry Driving Market Growth in North America”

The market for electrochemical instruments is expanding at the quickest rate in North America. The market growth is being driven by growing concerns over the availability of clean drinking water and the need to reduce the pollution of the soil, water, and air caused by the improper disposal of hazardous industrial waste.

Demand for electrochemical instruments in the region is anticipated to increase due to rapid industrialization and economic expansion.

Market expansion is being driven by the quick advancements in battery technology for the energy and power industry. It is anticipated that the presence of established businesses would have a significant impact on market growth.

Moreover, ongoing environmental testing and monitoring are projected to support the strong demand for electrochemical equipment.

To learn more about Electrochemical Instruments Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7573

Key Segments Covered in the Electrochemical Instruments Industry Survey

By Product :



Electrochemical Meters

Titrators Ion Chromatographs Others



By Technology :



Potentiometry

Voltammetry Coulometry Others



By End Use :



Environmental Testing

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Food & Agriculture Industries Others



By Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

The creation of cutting-edge items and a powerful distribution network are essential components in promoting competitiveness among market participants. Manufacturers are concentrating on innovation and maintaining high standards for product quality to attract more clients and achieve a competitive edge.

To develop innovative products and increase their geographic reach, they are also forming partnerships and collaborations with other related businesses.

For instance,

In 2020, for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, Yokogawa Electric Corporation unveiled OpreX, a new environmental monitoring system. In the production, processing, and storage facilities for pharmaceutical and medical devices, this new product contains a data gathering and recording system that gathers and manages environmental data.





Get Customization on Electrochemical Instruments Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7573

Key players in the Electrochemical Instruments Market

Horiba Ltd.

Metrohm AG

Danaher Corporation

Xylem, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Dkk-Toa Corporation

Endress+Hauser AG

Hanna Instruments, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Takeaways from Electrochemical Instruments Market Study

Global electrochemical instruments market to reach valuation of US$ 3 billion by 2026.

Market in Canada expected to rise at CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2026.

Market in Europe set to expand at CAGR of 2% over forecast period.

Demand for titrators projected to rise at CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2026.

About the Technology Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the technology industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

E-commerce Software and Platform Market- The e-commerce software and platform market has garnered a market value of US$ 3.81 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 12.37 Bn.

3D Scanner Market- The global 3D scanner market garnered a market value of US$ 1.23 Bn in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% in the assessment period 2022-2032 by accumulating a market value of US$ 5 Bn.

Clinical Trial Management Systems Market- Deployment of clinical trial management systems are slated to accelerate at a high CAGR of 13.6% to top US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032. Demand for web-based clinical trial management systems is expected to witness expansion at a CAGR of 13.9%.

Content Moderation Solutions Market- The global content moderation solutions market witnessed exceptional growth in recent years, and is poised to reach US$ 26 Bn by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Video Streaming Market- The video streaming market is likely to garner a market value of US$ 50 Bn in 2022, expected to register a CAGR of over 17% from 20220-2032, accumulating a market value of US$ 241 Bn.

Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market- The global big data analytics in healthcare market is estimated at US$ 39.7 billion in 2022. Data as a technology has been adopted by healthcare industry stakeholders rapidly and is being monetized, which is slated to push the global big data analytics in healthcare market to grow at CAGR of over 19%, and register total market value of US$ 194.7 billion by 2032 end

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market- The global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market is estimated at US$ 884 million in 2022. Demand of SiC & GaN power semiconductor devices is forecast to surpass the market value of US$ 6,954 million by 2032. Stupendous growth rate of 22.9% is projected for the demand of these electronic discrete components during the forecast period of 2022-32.

Programmable Stage Lighting Market- The global programmable stage lighting market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.85 Bn by 2032, up from US$ 1.75 Bn in 2022.

Smart Lock Market- The global smart lock market will grow at an impressive 16% CAGR to touch the US$ 19 Bn mark through 2032. Bulk of the smart lock industry revenue is likely to be generated by the United States, capturing over 3/5th of total demand.

Transportation Management System Market- The global transportation management system market is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 6.9 Bn in 2022. The industry will register a staggering double-digit CAGR of 10.7%. The sales of transportation system are expected to surpass US$ 19.1 Bn through the forecast period 2022-2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter