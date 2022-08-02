Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,909 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For August 2022

August 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households.

"It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food," said Governor Abbott. "Through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits and the work of HHSC, we are ensuring Texans have the resources they need to stay healthy." 

“Nutrition plays a vital role in the lives of Texans," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "We’re proud to continue providing nourishment to families through healthy foods."

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Aug. 31.

The emergency August allotments are in addition to the more than $7.6 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020. 

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

You just read:

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For August 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.