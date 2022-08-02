Submit Release
IDC Announces Expert Panel Event on the Genocide of Christians in Nigeria

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Noon (ET), In Defense of Christians will host a live panel, “Jihad and Christian Persecution in Nigeria: How to Manage a Persistent and Metastasizing Threat.” The panel will discuss the ongoing Genocide of Christians in Nigeria at the hands of Jihadist groups.

The panel event will feature some of the world’s foremost experts on the topics of international religious freedom, genocide, and Christian persecution. Join us as our experts lead a deep-dive into one of the worst human tragedies in the world today and explore measures to mitigate the threat jihadists pose to
Christians and other religious communities in Nigeria.

Panelists will include:

 Congressman Frank Wolf: Commissioner, U.S. Commission of International Religious Freedom

 Dr. Gregory Stanton: Founder and President, Genocide Watch

 Lela Gilbert: Fellow, Hudson Institute

The panel will be moderated by Max Prowant, Philos Project Research Fellow at In Defense of Christians.

The event will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2002 at Noon (ET), live at In Defense of Christians headquarters:

1023 15th Street NW, Suite 200
Washington, DC 20005

The event will also be streamed on Facebook LIVE.

To attend in-person, please RSVP at max@indefenseofchristians.org

Richard Ghazal
In Defense of Christians
+1 401-744-4682
