Logistics Company to Invest $16 Million in Wilmington

Third-party logistics provider, Port City Logistics, will create 75 new jobs in New Hanover County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $16 million to construct a high velocity transload facility in Wilmington.

“We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”

Founded in Savannah in 2001, Port City Logistics has grown from a small, five-truck courier company to a full-service logistics company with 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space, 14 distribution centers, and 90 trucks. The company now provides warehouse distribution, drayage trucking, and brokered transportation solutions for various industries. The North Carolina transload facility will be 150,000 square feet with cross dock doors near the Port of Wilmington. Port City will also add a brokerage transportation office in downtown Wilmington.

“We are thrilled to expand into the North Carolina market so that our customers can enjoy the benefits of the Port of Wilmington with the fastest turn times in the U.S.,” said Eric Howell, CEO of Port City Logistics. “We are always looking for ways to pursue excellence and create innovative supply chain solutions and by spending time with the teams at NC Ports and Wilmington Business Development, we saw great alignment and knew Wilmington was where we needed to be.”

“North Carolina is within a day’s drive of nearly half of the United States population,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Among many supply chain advantages, our efficient deep water ports along the eastern seaboard and experienced workforce ensure that logistics companies can thrive while implementing its growth strategies.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Port City’s new expansion in North Carolina. Once filled, the new positions will have an average annual salary of $64,833, exceeding New Hanover County’s overall average annual wage of $53,421. The new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $4.8 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $112,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Port City’s expansion to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We are excited to partner with Port City Logistics, Inc. to provide current customers and North Carolina businesses an opportunity for greater flexibility and increased capacity,” said Brian Clark, North Carolina State Ports Authority Executive Director. “The North Carolina State Ports Authority has made significant capital investments to enhance capabilities at the Port of Wilmington. This partnership will increase local cargo volumes, while further enhancing our state’s economy.”

“Port City Logistics is a welcome addition to New Hanover County,” said N.C. Senator Michael V. Lee. “The creation of 75 well-paying jobs presents valuable opportunities to Wilmingtonians and residents in surrounding communities.”

“We appreciate the diligent work of the state and local partners that contributed to this announcement,” said N.C. Representative Charles W. Miller. “Port City’s expansion into our region shows that more and more companies value all that North Carolina offers.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Ports, North Carolina’s Southeast, Wilmington Business Development, New Hanover County, and the City of Wilmington.