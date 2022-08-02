AAMCO of Louisville partners with The Louisville Bats to sponsor the Association of Community Ministries

AAMCO and The Bats will host a game in honor of the Louisville Ministries on August 17

LOUISVILLE, KY, U.S.A., August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care of Louisville today announced a partnership with The Louisville Bats Minor League Baseball to support The Association of Community Ministries (ACM). The ACM works throughout Metro Louisville to serve families and individuals in need by providing emergency assistance including food, utility, and rent assistance as well as other services.

“The Association of Community Ministries is so thankful to AAMCO, The Bats, and community partners who continue to support our mission of serving our neighbors in need,” said Renee Bryant, Executive Director, Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries, a member of ACM.

On August 17, AAMCO and The Bats will host a game in honor of the Louisville Ministries. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sold through ACM’s Bats ticket link will be donated to ACM. Tickets can be purchased here: https://fevo.me/acm

“The Louisville Bats are honored to be able to help the Association of Community Ministries achieve their mission of improving the lives of the people they serve,” said David Barry, Director of Ticket Sales, Louisville Bats.

“At AAMCO, we are committed to supporting our community,” said John Summers, owner, St Matthews AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care of Louisville. “Together with Larry Arnold, owner of the Dixie Highway AAMCO, and Herb Scales, owner of the Preston Highway location, we hope to bring awareness to ACM’s mission and raise much-needed funds to support the community.”

Money raised will be used as part of a matching grant to prevent LGE disconnections throughout Jefferson County. In the past year, ACM has helped over 7,000 families with $1.5 million dollars to keep their utilities on.

In addition to emergency housing, utility and food assistance, Louisville Association of Community Ministries provides job assistance, and adult day care, and hosts seasonal programs including Thanksgiving meals, winter coat drives, and Christmas programs.

About AAMCO Transmission and Total Care of Louisville

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care of Louisville, KY, employs professional, highly-trained technicians to perform quality auto repairs using the latest technologies.

AAMCO of Louisville, KY service centers are locally owned and operated.

The Association of Community Ministries

To donate, volunteer or for assistance visit: Louisvilleministries.org