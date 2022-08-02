CDBG Certified Administrator Provisional Training, Occurring in October

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will host Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Certified Administrators Provisional Training on October 18-21, 2022. Completing the course is a requirement for those who have not previously completed the training and wish to administer CDBG grants in Nebraska.

DED administers federal CDBG funding on behalf of the State of Nebraska to counties and incorporated municipalities within the non-entitlement areas throughout the state; this includes all communities except for Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, and Grand Island. These four entitlement communities receive funding directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The CDBG program is designed to develop viable communities by creating a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities, with the primary goal of benefitting low- and moderate-income persons.

The Nebraska CDBG program requires any municipality or county that receives CDBG funds to hire and/or employ a Nebraska CDBG Certified Administrator to oversee projects. DED offers provisional certification training once a year for individuals who will be administering CDBG projects and assisting with their successful implementation.

To become certified, individuals need to complete the four-day course in its entirety and pass an exam.

This year’s training will take place on October 18-21 in Hearing Room 031A at the DED office location: 245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 002, Lincoln, NE 68521. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., with training starting at 9 a.m.

To register for this training, visit:

https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/cdbg-certified-administrator-training-registration/

The deadline to register is Monday, September 19, 2022. The individual registration fee to become certified is $130, which includes the cost of a printed CDBG Administration manual. Individuals who wish to attend only certain sections of the training may register at no cost; however, partial attendance does not meet the CDBG Certification requirement. The last day to receive a refund for cancelled registration is October 3.

For questions about the course, contact Gina Doose at 402-310-9772 or gina.doose@nebraska.gov.