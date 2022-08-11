igroup announce that CAMS now includes Kubernetes monitoring
kubernetes logo
CAMS software now includes Kubernetes monitoring, allowing users to manage and monitor their containerized applications across multiple cloud providers.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kubernetes monitoring in CAMS
igroup's CAMS software now includes Kubernetes monitoring, making it easier for users to manage and monitor their containerized applications across multiple cloud providers. The rollout of this new feature set has been smooth, with no reported issues from CAMS customers. Thanks to the hard work of the igroup team, CAMS customers can now reap the benefits of running Kubernetes monitoring in one dashboard.
Garry Forsyth, Product Director at igroup
"Kubernetes monitoring is a powerful feature to add to our cost analysis and monitoring modules in CAMS. It allows our customers to monitor Kubernetes clusters across multiple cloud regions and providers in one dashboard."
Kubernetes monitoring for Amazon web services (AWS) & Microsoft Azure
CAMS Kubernetes monitoring is fully compatible with Kubernetes services from Amazon web services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Our team has worked hard to ensure that our customers have unified cloud management, regardless of their cloud provider. Thanks to our team's hard work, CAMS Kubernetes monitoring supports Kubernetes from AWS & Azure, making it easier for users to manage their applications.
CAMS Kubernetes monitoring features overview
Supports both AWS' Elastic Kubernetes Service Clusters (EKS) and Azure Kubernetes Service Clusters (AKS)
Allows identifying/labelling clusters with a custom name for viewing within CAMS
Monitoring is deployed directly to your Clusters as a DaemonSet resource using Kubernetes manifests and reports under each worker node's hostname for easy identification
Therefore, no requirement to have access to the node's Operating System, allowing managed nodes to also be monitored
Provides the same level and features of CAMS monitoring as Virtual Machines (EC2 on AWS) for each worker node, including live and historical metrics retained for 1 year
Dedicated Kubernetes dashboard where you can view all your Kubernetes deployments in one place and check their live health status
If you want to find out the full details about our new Kubernetes monitoring features read the full article on our blog.
Or
If you want to find out more about the full range of features available in CAMS then book a test drive and find out what CAMS can do for you.
Stephen Rastall
igroup CAMS
+44 7921 624502
email us here