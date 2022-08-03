Image Recognition Industry Statistics, Market Size, Revenue, Share 2022-2028
Global image recognition market expected to reach approximately USD 39.87 bn by 2025 up from USD 16.85 bn, at a CAGR of around 18.3% between 2019 and 2025.
The Global Image Recognition Market is expected to exceed USD 39.87 billion by 2025, up from USD 16.85 billion in 2018. Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Image Recognition Market by Technology (Code Recognition, Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Object Recognition, Pattern Recognition, and Optical Character Recognition), by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), by Application (Scanning & Imaging, Security & Surveillance, Image Search, Augmented Reality, and Marketing & Advertising), by Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), and by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025".
— Zion Market Research
According to the report, the global image recognition market was around USD 16.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 39.87 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 18.3% between 2019 and 2025. Image recognition technology is used in various applications including advertising, automation of factory and malls, security surveillance, monitoring purpose, etc., which is the primary growth factor of the global image recognition market.
The Research Study Paper provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends and strategies impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue and share analysis.
Image recognition is a software device that is used to recognize the place, object, writing, actions, machine-based tasks, etc. Image recognition mainly includes camera and artificial intelligence, which helps to complete the process of image recognition. The image-based virtual tasks and barcode scanning are two primary tasks performed by the image recognition software device. Image recognition technology is used in various applications including advertising, automation of factory and malls, security surveillance, monitoring purpose, etc., which is the primary growth factor of the global image recognition market.
Several key players are working on image recognition software to develop their own software application that has advanced security features and data surveillance. The increasing global demand for image recognition is another factor fueling this market. However, the lack of awareness and technical issues are hampering the global image recognition market. Additionally, the high cost of image recognition leads to the increased final cost of products and services is another factor affecting this global market.
The global image recognition market is divided based on technology, component, application, deployment, and industry vertical. By technology, the global image recognition market includes code recognition, digital image processing, facial recognition, object recognition, pattern recognition, and optical character recognition. The facial recognition segment is predicted to account for a significant share of the global market. The component segment of the market includes hardware, services, and software.
By application, the global image recognition market is classified as scanning & imaging, security, and surveillance, image search, augmented reality, and marketing and advertising. The security and surveillance segment accounted for the dominant market share, owing to the technological benefits like security and protection of virtual data and forensic identification. Cloud and on-premises comprise the deployment segment of the market.
By industry vertical, the global image recognition market is classified into BFSI, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and others. The media and entertainment segment accounted for a dominant share in the global market in 2018, due to the rising use of image recognition in movies, social media, and gaming.
By geography, the North American image recognition market is projected to grow substantially over the forecast time period, owing to the growing use of image recognition in malls, e-commerce platforms, and government work and increasing investments made for technological developments.
Some key players of the global image recognition market are:
Honeywell International
Hitachi
LTU Technologies
Slyce
NEC Corporation
Qualcomm Incorporated
Catchoom
Wikitude
Tetrasoft
This report segments the global image recognition market into:
Global Image Recognition Market: Technology Analysis
Code Recognition
Digital Image Processing
Facial Recognition
Object Recognition
Pattern Recognition
Optical Character Recognition
Global Image Recognition Market: Component Analysis
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Image Recognition Market: Application Analysis
Scanning and Imaging
Security and Surveillance
Image Search
Augmented Reality
Marketing and Advertising
Global Image Recognition Market: Deployment Analysis
On-Premises
Cloud
Global Image Recognition Market: Industry Vertical Analysis
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Retail and Consumer Goods
IT and Telecom
Government
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Global Image Recognition Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
