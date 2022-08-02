Meet Bongo: The new beat on employment
Bongo is a new platform that redefines job boards which means no resumes, no posting, and no headaches
There are all sorts of job boards and platforms for candidates and recruiting companies, but there is really nothing quite like Bongo.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK , USA , August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bongo is a word used to describe a percussion instrument, but it now has taken on a whole new meaning, thanks to two business savvy entrepreneurs based in Rochester, NY.
Sure, when you play the bongo, you attract attention, and the same holds true when you utilize the Bongo app – a new platform that will help get you noticed among employers and recruiters across the USA.
Bongo, an IdeaPros Certified Partner, is the first-of-its-kind web app that connects human resources, recruiters, businesses, and organizations with top talent.
Corey Listar and Matt Weinrich are experienced professionals in the HR industry and a few years back they discovered a gap that needed to be filled in their industry. They are also a member company at Venture Creations - Technology Business Incubator at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).
“There are all sorts of job boards and platforms for candidates and recruiting companies, but there is really nothing quite like Bongo,” explains Listar. “The question everyone in the industry has been asking is, ‘how do you find new ways to locate skilled laborers and other workers?’ So, we came up with a solution – an app that syncs people together seamlessly with a simple profile.”
“The goal of the app is to find candidates not already on job boards; it’s a new way to help bring in more top-talent so they can find their next big gig, while at the same time greatly help recruiting companies and HR staff in hiring,” says Weinrich.
Bongo, which is free for the end-user, will be a popular platform, especially since more people these days are seeking new work opportunities and the HR-types and decision makers want top talent. As we know, the global pandemic has caused a massive shift in employment needs and with the world now getting back to normal, Bongo will prove to be the right tool for job hunters and employers alike.
That’s right – changing times call for innovative technology, like Bongo.
Users can sign up, create a confidential profile, list their job interests, skills, and strengths. HR recruiters, businesses, and organizations will sign onto the app on a subscription basis, which gives them access to a labor pool they have never had before – right in their own backyards!
Bongo is a Progressive Web App with a very unique side to it: the app changes the way employers find potential new employees by eliminating the resume review and job posting process.
“We want it so that candidates can create and update their profiles, and everyone will be in the running for monthly sweepstakes and eligible to receive $100 gift cards,” says Listar.
The app has been in development for the last two years, and there is a need for this platform, according to professionals in HR and recruiting.
“The response has been phenomenal so far,” says Weinrich. “We have consulted with lots of people in the HR industry and the recruiting industry and they just love the concept.”
The app is out, but now the hard work really begins. Sure, building an app takes a lot of time and effort, but getting people to sign up for it is the next leg of the journey for the team at Bongo.
“We will be running aggressive marketing, public relations, and social media campaigns to get the word out,” adds Listar. “Once we have scores of users, then HR recruiters, businesses and organizations will quickly join. The app will be a beneficial tool for everyone and that’s why we know it’s going to be a big hit on the market.”
First, we all had to bang hard on the bongo to get noticed, and now all we need to do is tap on an app.
Bongo is now available at www.trybongo.com.
