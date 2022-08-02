Morocco Throne Day

I extend my best wishes to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco on the occasion of Throne Day.

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the King’s accession to the throne as we continue to expand the historic and long-standing U.S.-Morocco friendship. Over the past year, we have continued our unwavering friendship, and we commend King Mohammed VI for his role in furthering regional stability, security, and prosperity. I extend my congratulations to His Majesty the King and to all Moroccans on this anniversary.