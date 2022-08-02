Audit Advisories for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Amanda Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Lafayette
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Ashtabula
Village of Roaming Shores
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Athens
Burr Oak Regional Water District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Auglaize
Clay Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Butler
City of Oxford
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Champaign
Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Maple Grove Union Cemetery
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
Buckeye Water District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Columbiana Park District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wellsville Carnegie Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Crawford
Bucyrus Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga
City of Brecksville
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of Olmsted Falls
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of Seven Hills
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Darke
Brown Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Patterson Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Defiance
Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc.
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Franklin
City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Diamond Home Health Care, Inc.
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Greene
Village of Bowersville
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hamilton
Anderson Township Park District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
City of Mt. Healthy
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Columbia Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Arlington Heights
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hancock
Village of Mount Blanchard
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hardin
Ada Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lynn Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Harrison
Freeport Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Henry
City of Napoleon
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Hocking
Falls Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Perry Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Murray City
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Jefferson
Knox Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lake
Fairport Harbor Port Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lake County East Council of Governments
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lawrence
Mason Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Logan
Greenwood Union Cemetery
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Logan County Convention and Tourism Bureau
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Tri-Valley Fire District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lucas
City of Waterville
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Mahoning
Beaver Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Marion
Green Camp Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Marion Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Pleasant Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Waldo Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Medina
Wadsworth Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Meigs
Village of Racine
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Mercer
Marion Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Miami
City of Tipp City
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Tipp City Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Montgomery
City of Englewood
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Phillipsburg
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Morgan
Union Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Muskingum
Meigs Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of New Concord
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Noble
Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Perry
Village of Somerset
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Thornville
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Preble
Dixon Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lanier Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Ross
Adena Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Sandusky
Clyde Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Scioto
City of Portsmouth
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Morgan Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Scioto County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Seneca
Bettsville Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
City of Tiffin
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
NBS Joint Fire District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Seneca County Transportation Improvement District
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Stark
Canal Fulton Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
City of North Canton
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Plain Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tri-Division Ambulance District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Summit
Twinsburg Township
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Trumbull
Hubbard Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Union
Marysville Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Vinton
Vinton County
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Wayne
Clinton Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
East Union Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
East Wayne Fire District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Franklin Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Williams
Jefferson Township Holiday City Visitors Bureau
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wood
Way Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
###
