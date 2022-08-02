Submit Release
Audit Advisories for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Allen

Amanda Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Lafayette

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Village of Roaming Shores

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Athens

Burr Oak Regional Water District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Auglaize

Clay Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Butler

City of Oxford

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Maple Grove Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Buckeye Water District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wellsville Carnegie Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

Bucyrus Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Brecksville

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Olmsted Falls

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Seven Hills

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Brown Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Patterson Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Defiance

Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc.

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Diamond Home Health Care, Inc.

MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Village of Bowersville

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Anderson Township Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Mt. Healthy

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Columbia Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Arlington Heights

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hancock

Village of Mount Blanchard

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hardin

Ada Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lynn Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

Freeport Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Henry

City of Napoleon

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hocking

Falls Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Perry Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Murray City

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Knox Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Fairport Harbor Port Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lake County East Council of Governments

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence

Mason Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Logan

Greenwood Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Logan County Convention and Tourism Bureau

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Tri-Valley Fire District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

City of Waterville

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Beaver Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Marion

Green Camp Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Marion Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Pleasant Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Waldo Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Medina

Wadsworth Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Meigs

Village of Racine

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mercer

Marion Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Miami

City of Tipp City

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Tipp City Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Englewood

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Phillipsburg

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Morgan

Union Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Muskingum

Meigs Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of New Concord

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Noble

Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Perry

Village of Somerset

 IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Thornville

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Preble

Dixon Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lanier Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ross

Adena Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Sandusky

Clyde Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

City of Portsmouth

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Morgan Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Scioto County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Seneca

Bettsville Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Tiffin

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

NBS Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Seneca County Transportation Improvement District

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Stark

Canal Fulton Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of North Canton

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Plain Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tri-Division Ambulance District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Twinsburg Township

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Hubbard Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Union

Marysville Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Vinton

Vinton County

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wayne

Clinton Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

East Union Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

East Wayne Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Williams

Jefferson Township Holiday City Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wood

Way Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

