Audit Advisories for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Allen Amanda Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Lafayette IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Ashtabula Village of Roaming Shores 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Athens Burr Oak Regional Water District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Auglaize Clay Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Butler City of Oxford IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Champaign Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Maple Grove Union Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana Buckeye Water District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Columbiana Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wellsville Carnegie Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Crawford Bucyrus Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga City of Brecksville 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Olmsted Falls IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Seven Hills IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Darke Brown Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Patterson Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Defiance Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc. IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Diamond Home Health Care, Inc. MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022 Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Greene Village of Bowersville 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hamilton Anderson Township Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 City of Mt. Healthy IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Columbia Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Arlington Heights IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hancock Village of Mount Blanchard 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hardin Ada Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lynn Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Harrison Freeport Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Henry City of Napoleon IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Hocking Falls Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Perry Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Murray City IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Jefferson Knox Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lake Fairport Harbor Port Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lake County East Council of Governments 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lawrence Mason Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Logan Greenwood Union Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Logan County Convention and Tourism Bureau 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Tri-Valley Fire District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lucas City of Waterville IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Mahoning Beaver Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Marion Green Camp Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Marion Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Pleasant Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Waldo Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Medina Wadsworth Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Meigs Village of Racine IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Mercer Marion Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Miami City of Tipp City IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Tipp City Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery City of Englewood IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Phillipsburg IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Morgan Union Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Muskingum Meigs Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of New Concord IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Noble Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Perry Village of Somerset IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Thornville IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Preble Dixon Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lanier Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Ross Adena Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Sandusky Clyde Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Scioto City of Portsmouth IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Morgan Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Scioto County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Seneca Bettsville Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 City of Tiffin IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 NBS Joint Fire District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Seneca County Transportation Improvement District 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Stark Canal Fulton Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 City of North Canton IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Plain Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tri-Division Ambulance District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Summit Twinsburg Township IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Trumbull Hubbard Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Union Marysville Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Vinton Vinton County IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Wayne Clinton Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 East Union Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 East Wayne Fire District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Williams Jefferson Township Holiday City Visitors Bureau 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wood Way Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

