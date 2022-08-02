Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,773 in the last 365 days.

Morocco Throne Day

I extend my best wishes to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco on the occasion of Throne Day.

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the King’s accession to the throne as we continue to expand the historic and long-standing U.S.-Morocco friendship. Over the past year, we have continued our unwavering friendship, and we commend King Mohammed VI for his role in furthering regional stability, security, and prosperity. I extend my congratulations to His Majesty the King and to all Moroccans on this anniversary.

You just read:

Morocco Throne Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.