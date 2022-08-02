Patch Management Market Share, Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Patch Management Market Trends – Increasing geopolitical tension and rise in state-sponsored cyber-attacks

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patch management market size was USD 714.8 Million in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) and surge in cyber-attacks globally and others are key factors driving global patch management market revenue growth.

Modern cloud-native applications benefit from security approach brought by DevSecOps. Securing a cloud system with distributed applications is more difficult than it seems while due to some basic features of cloud, implementing DevSecOps can be challenging. An important step in developing secure applications is to scan code for any security issues. Applications often run as packed containers in cloud, therefore, optimum approach in CI/CD systems is to test code before building it into a container image. Rising demand for Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) is driving market revenue growth substantially.

Additionally, increasing geopolitical tension, rise in state-sponsored cyber-attacks and surge in cyber-attacks globally have substantially increased demand for patch management. According to Harvard's National Cyber Power Index, China is placed second to the U.S. in terms of overall cyberwarfare capability, even outperforming the U.S. in categories of cyber-surveillance and cyber commerce. According to a report as of August 2021, India has a 261% increase in cyber-attacks annually, which are backed by Chinese. This is expected to increase demand for patch management solutions by government and private organizations to protect sensitive data and reduce financial loss in form of ransoms. This is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Emergen Research released the research report of Patch Management Market, a study that offers a meticulously studied overview of the factors and drivers of the global market. Patch Management Market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services.

International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Qualys, Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., Ivanti, ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation), Avast Software s.r.o., SecPod Technologies, and Automox.

The report offers a detailed research study of the Patch Management market. It also takes into account the competitive landscape, market competition, segmentation, leading regions, regional growth, market size, and other factors crucial for the market in the forecast period. The study gives data pertaining to manufacturing processes, cost analysis, pricing structure, and other studies imperative for understanding the Patch Management market.

𝙆𝙚𝙮 𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩

On 30 July 2020, Qualys, Inc., and Ivanti announced an expanded partnership with an objective to provide for integration of Ivanti Patch Management technology within Qualys Vulnerability Management Detection Response (VMDR) platform. It allows customers of Qualys, Inc. to patch systems of MacOS, as well as over 70 third-party Mac applications, directly through Qualys VMDR.

The software segment revenue is expected to account for largest share over the forecast period. By utilizing automated patch management approaches, patch management software may fully automate patch management activities and save a large amount of time, improving network performance. This is expected to drive growth of the market.

The on-cloud segment revenue accounted for largest share in 2021. Various patch management platforms offer both cloud and on- platform support to ease the requirements of organizations. When managing and applying OS security and third-party software updates to all endpoints, cloud patch management makes use of cloud-based technologies.

The report encompasses segmentation and market information break down, including key participants. If you are involved in the Global Patch Management industry or aspire to be involved, this report is a must-have. The report makes an in-depth study on the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Emergen Research has segmented the global patch management market based on component, deployment, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Consulting

Support & Integration

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

On Premises

Cloud

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

BFSI

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

To evaluate Patch Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

To present the Global Patch Management development in the different regions of the world.

To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝒑𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 Patch Management 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Patch Management market

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟐: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Patch Management Market.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟑: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Patch Management Market

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝟰: Patch Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙧 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2021-2022

𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖊𝖗 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖊𝖗 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

𝑫𝒂𝒕𝒂 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒄𝒆𝒔 & 𝑴𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒅𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚

The sources from where we obtain our data involve opinions of industry experts from the Global Patch Management Market, including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All these sources were consulted to gather and authenticate subjective & quantitative data and determine the future predictions for this market.

In the elaborated primary research method undertaken for this report, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were utilized to attain qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources, we looked at the company’s annual reports, press releases, websites, investor presentations, conference call transcripts, webinars, journals, regulators, national customs, and industry associations.

