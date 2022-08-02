Managed Mobility Services Market 2022 – 2028 : Digitalized workplaces and mobilized workforces.

Market Size – USD 6.26 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.74%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Managed mobility services Market is expected to grow from USD 6.26 Billion in 2020 to USD 30.10 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.74% during the forecast period. Growth of mobile and broadband services, increasing in data traffic, increasing need for productivity and employee satisfaction, Dependence of IT services on advanced technologies, outsourcing of business activities and reduction in hardware costs of organizations are some of the driving factors of the market. Some other factors contributing to the growth of this market are increase in adoption of BYOD, identity and access management guides service management and BYOD solution and extensive opportunities in cloud-based solutions.

Device management security risks, availability of open sources software, used mainly by SMEs, lack of cost forecasting methods and control, technology complexity and less adoption by organizations may restrain the growth of the Managed mobility services market.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these restraints and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Top Profiled in the Managed Mobility Services Market Report:

• Fujitsu (Japan)

• IBM Corporation (US)

• AT&T (US)

• Orange Business Services (France)

• Wipro (India)

• Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

• Telefónica (Spain)

• Vodafone (UK)

• Hewlett-Packard (US)

• Accenture (Ireland)

Market Segmentation:

• Device Management

o Device and System Management

o Sourcing and Logistics Management

o Mobile Service Management

• Application Management

o Application and Collaboration Management

o Program and Financial Management

• Security Management

o Security Management

o Content Management

Managed Mobility Services by organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Managed Mobility Services, by verticals (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Logistics and Transportation

• Retail

• Financial Services

• Telecom and IT

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

• Public Sector

• Education

• Others (Government, Education, and Media & Entertainment)

Key Takeaways of the Managed Mobility Services Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Managed Mobility Services industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Managed Mobility Services Market

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Managed Mobility Services Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

