Information Rights Management Market Share, Types, Applications, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2030

Information Rights Management Market Trends – Increasing demand for advanced Information Rights Management (IRM) systems

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Information Rights Management (IRM) market size was USD 1.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of IRM systems for omnichannel marketing and increasing demand from organizations to save and restore confidential data at the time of data breaching are key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

IRM software is a collection of technologies that enable businesses and content owners to monitor, regulate, and defend rights of people and organizations against outsiders to ensure that people's personal information and surfing history are used legally throughout entire organization. Information leakage occurs when an unauthorized user or third party gains access to data, which ultimately results in leaking of sensitive information.

This has a significant effect on businesses and organizations could lose their clients, personnel, partners, market standing, and credibility as a result of this "information leakage”. IRM supports protection of documents, emails, photos, audio-video, and scanned copies within the company. It protects files from being viewed, copied, edited, deleted, forwarded, printed, and screenshotted by any unauthorized users.

Market revenue growth is also driven by increased demand for digital documents in companies for carrying out mission-critical activities. Users of all companies have access to files and documents both online and offline. PCs, and mobile devices, which results in significant security concerns and threats. IRM offers organizations an improved way to monitor transactions and govern content from a distance.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle, Adobe, Seclore, Microsoft, Nextlabs Inc., Open Text Corporation, Deltek, Inc., Vitrium Systems Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., and AMTIVO Group Ltd.

𝙆𝙚𝙮 𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩

The solutions segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. IRM is a technology that regulates access and use of structured and unstructured data. Rapid digitalization with cloud computing, increasing usage of mobile devices coupled with growing internet penetration are giving rise to online theft and has increased demand for advanced IRM solutions, which are driving revenue growth of this segment.

The BFSI segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. The BFSI sector holds sensitive information and is most susceptible to data loss. In 2019, First American Financial Corp. had 885 million internet data exposed due to a cyberattack including social security numbers, bank transactions, and other personal information. This has increased importance of IRM solutions in the banking and insurance sector to maintain data privacy and is driving revenue growth in this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rising innovation in IRM solutions and presence of key market players, such as Oracle, IBM, and others, in the region. Increasing concerns about data breaching and raising awareness of loss of information and theft are factors contributing to revenue growth of the market in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global information rights management market based on component, deployment, organization size, verticals, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Services

Consulting

Implementation & Integration

Training & Support

Others

Solutions

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Government

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Education & Training

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

